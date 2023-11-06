IFFI Goa 2023 to honour OTT content for the first time in history of the festival

Viewing content on OTT has now become an integral part of our lives. The rise of OTT content and platforms in India took place during the pandemic and some of the best web series and films since then have had an exclusive digital release. Acknowledging the looming presence of OTT, the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will honour content from OTT platforms for the first time in the history of the festival.



Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur announced the schedule at a curtain-raiser event on Monday in New Delhi.



"The movies made in India have covered every corner of the country and are now reaching the distant corners of the world," he said, noting that India's media and entertainment industry is a force to be reckoned with, ranking as the fifth largest market globally and growing every year with an average annual growth of 20 percent in the last three years.

Speaking about the newly introduced OTT awards, Anurag Thakur said that since the COVID-19 pandemic, the OTT industry has seen a boom in India and original content created in India is employing thousands of people. In response to the dynamic landscape of this sector, the growth of which stands at 28 percent annually, the Ministry has introduced this award celebrating the outstanding content creators on OTT platforms.



He added that a total of 32 entries across 10 languages from 15 OTT platforms have been received so far this year.

The opening film to be screened at the festival will be the UK thriller Catching Dust. The event will end with the 2023 American biographical sports drama The Featherweight.



Anurag Thakur also said, “Renowned Hollywood actor and producer and shining star of world cinema, Michael Douglas, will be conferred with the prestigious Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award.” Michael will be present in person to accept the prestigious award, along with his wife and acclaimed actor, Catherine Zeta-Jones.