Throwback | When a British actor told Zeenat Aman that she should get married immediately

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman is very active on Instagram nowadays. The 71-year-old actress, who is known for her charm, elegance, and beauty, recently made her debut on the photo-sharing app, and time and again, the actress is blessing our insta feed with breathtaking photos of her.

However, on Saturday, Zeenet shared a throwback photo of her, that she found on the internet. Along with the photo, the actress got nostalgic and shared a story behind the picture and the advice that she got from a British actor.



''I’ve seen this image of myself floating around on the Internet, and thought it would be good to add some context to it,'' she wrote.



In the caption, Aman wrote that the photo was taken during the muhurat ceremony of the 1978 film Shalimar starring Dharmendra, Shammi Kapoor and Hollywood star Rex Harrison.



In the black and white picture, the actress is wearing a silver colour gown with a deep front and cut-outs. The silver attire, which was designed by Zeenat herself, was created by the renowned costume designer Mani Rabadi.



The caption reads, ''The year was 1977, and the cast and crew of Krishna Shah’s Shalimar had gathered at the Turf Club in Mumbai for the film’s ‘mahurat’. It was a packed, high-profile event and everyone was dressed to the nines.''

''My glorious silver gown was created by renowned costume designer Mani Rabadi based on a design of my own making. Its plunging neckline and sleek silhouette certainly turned some heads. In fact, Mani literally sewed me into the gown to give it that exquisite fit.''



At the end of the message, Zeenat shared an interesting story about how British actor Rex Harrison, who was mesmerised by her beauty, gave her advice to get married immediately because she was so beautiful.