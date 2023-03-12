Zeenat Aman returns to ramp at 71 for Lakme Fashion Week 2023 | Watch

Veteran Bollywood actress Zeenat Aman turned showstopper for fashion designer Shahin Mannan and returned to the ramp at the age of 71. Photos and videos of the actress are doing rounds on social media.

Exuding confidence and grace, Aman was seen flaunting her salt-and-pepper hair as she strutted down the ramp. She wore a red and black abstract-printed blazer top along with black pants. To complete the look, she opted for black sunglasses and matching footwear.

Before stepping on the runway, she shared a picture on Instagram and wrote, "Captured behind the scenes, before this morning's ramp walk. My pantsuit was comfortable and just a little reckless. I'd forgotten what a whirlwind it is to be backstage! The bustle of a fashion show approaching showtime is unique, and I can't deny that there was a butterfly or two fluttering in my stomach."

"A warm thank you to all the technicians, workers, and security personnel who make such events run smoothly for our talented designers and models. It's been a minute since I walked the ramp, and I'm touched by the love I am receiving for being Shahin's showstopper at fashion week," she added.

A video of the veteran star was also shared on Lakme Fashion Week's official Instagram handle. In the clip, she introduced herself and expressed gratitude for the experience. Check it out below!

Reflecting on her return to the ramp, Zeenat told News18, "I started my career as a model, and over the years have walked on many runways. It's exciting to be doing so again while representing older women. Some would say I've come full circle, and that fits in beautifully with Shahin's concept. I enjoy Shahin's quirky designs, and had faith that she would create a striking look for me."

On the professional front, Zeenat Aman is all set to make her OTT debut with the web series Showsttopper.