Days after suffering a heart attack, Sushmita Sen struts down the runway in style

Bollywood actress and Miss Universe 1994 Sushmita Sen left everyone awestruck when she took over the runway on Saturday for Lakme Fashion Week Day 3. As the showstopper, she walked gracefully for designer Anushree Reddy and flaunted her amazing creation in the best possible way. Despite suffering a heart attack recently, the actress fulfilled her work commitment with a huge smile on her face.

A video of the fashionista walking on the ramp was shared on the official Instagram handle of the fashion week. Dressed in a heavily-embellished silver-yellow lehenga, the diva flaunted a dewy makeup look and minimal jewellery. She left her tresses open and completed her look with a bindi.

She did the catwalk with a flower bouquet in her hand. She later handed it over to a paparazzo who was stationed at the end point of the ramp. Sen is also seen having a fun banter with the audience sitting in the front row.

On March 2, Sushmita gave a health update on her social media account. She revealed that she had to undergo an angioplasty and a stent had to be placed. She had also requested doctors to ensure no one knew about her hospitalisation.

Sen's post read, "I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’." Later in a live session, she informed her fans that she suffered a "massive heart attack" which was triggered by a 95% blockage in one of her main arteries.

Last week, the actress said that she has recovered and has been "cleared" by her doctors. Talking about her work commitments, Sen wrote, "Once I get a clearance from my doctors, I will be off to Jaipur to finish Aarya and I will also be working on the dubbing for Taali."

In her upcoming film Taali, she will be essaying the role of a trans woman.

