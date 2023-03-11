Shark Tank India 2: Actress Parul Gulati goes home with Rs 10 million cheque and a new investment partner

Bollywood actress Parul Gulati penned a special note for entrepreneur Amit Jain for believing in her and investing a whopping Rs 10 million in her company Nish Hair. Sharing a picture from the set of Shark Tank India season 2, the actress spoke about her hair extension brand and expressed gratitude for the extraordinary experience.

Parul, who appeared on Shark Tank India 2 during the season finale, wrote, "I have had this cheque for a while now & how I wanted to share my joy with you all. I MADE IT with my business. Who could have ever thought my business will one day be valued at 50 Crores?"

Calling Amit Jain her hero, the actress thanked him for giving her the best investor deal. She wrote, "Also @amitjain_cardekho you are truly my hero, not just because you gave me the best deal but also because you and your team, have been so so supportive & have been guiding me through my tough times."

Parul concluded by saying: "I don't know how many of you remember when I was facing troubles with my payment gateway it was his team @megha_alley who lent me theirs till I got one of my own."

In the comment section, actress Gauahar Khan wrote, "Many congratulations, god bless." Her fans, too, penned congratulatory notes for the actress-turned-entrepreneur and poured love on her post.

In the episode, Parul had asked for an investment of Rs 10 million for her hair extension brand for 2 per cent equity. While other sharks like Vineeta Singh and Aman Gupta offered her Rs 10 million for 3 per cent equity, shark Amit Jain, settled her Rs 10 million for 2 per cent equity.

