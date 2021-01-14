'Thought it was like dying': Chrissy Teigen, Cardi B, Mark Hamill and others react to Donald Trump's impeachment news

As Donald Trump became the first US president to be impeached twice, several celebrities took to social media to react on the news.

Model-cookbook author Chrissy Teigen, who has always been vocal about her opinion about Trump, Teigen was one of the first few prominent celebrities to react on Trump's impeachment news.



She told her followers, "I didn’t even know you could be impeached twice. I thought it was like dying."

I didn't even know you could be impeached twice. I thought it was like dying — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 13, 2021

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill tweeted a picture of Trump pulling a face and wrote,"When one impeachment won’t suffice, Damn his new crimes- impeach him twice! #DarnOldDonald"

US House of Representatives has charged him of 'incitement of insurrection' over the Capitol Hill violence that erupted on January 6 after Trump's address to his supporters in Washington DC.10 Republican representatives broke the party line to support Trump impeachment.



Cardi B, meanwhile, was called by many fans a ‘fortune teller’ for her prediction on Trump. The rapper shared a video of her laughing to herself.

Here's how other celebrities reacted.

Trump has once again been impeached. Are we sick of winning yet? — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 13, 2021 ×

Congrats to Trump on finally getting more votes than a Clinton — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) January 13, 2021 ×

Mood when the President is being impeached AGAIN: pic.twitter.com/GMdylpbv7d — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) January 13, 2021 ×

The importance of 10 GOP House members voting to impeach is this: It shows that it’s not about politics, it’s about courage. The truth is there, for those with guts enough to say it and mean it. To the ten with those guts, your country salutes you. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 13, 2021 ×

Donald Trump will now face trial in the US Senate but the proceedings won’t start until at least an hour after Joe Biden is sworn in as the next President of US on January 20.

