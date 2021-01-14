'Thought it was like dying': Chrissy Teigen, Cardi B, Mark Hamill and others react to Donald Trump's impeachment news

WION Web Team
New Delhi Published: Jan 14, 2021, 02.38 PM(IST)

Several celebs reacted to Trump's impeachment news Photograph:( Twitter )

As Donald Trump became the first US president to be impeached twice, several celebrities took to social media to react on the news. 

Model-cookbook author Chrissy Teigen, who has always been vocal about her opinion about Trump, Teigen was one of the first few prominent celebrities to react on Trump's impeachment news. 

She told her followers, "I didn’t even know you could be impeached twice. I thought it was like dying."

×

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill tweeted a picture of Trump pulling a face and wrote,"When one impeachment won’t suffice, Damn his new crimes- impeach him twice! #DarnOldDonald"

×

US House of Representatives has charged him of 'incitement of insurrection' over the Capitol Hill violence that erupted on January 6 after Trump's address to his supporters in Washington DC.10 Republican representatives broke the party line to support Trump impeachment. 

Cardi B, meanwhile, was called by many fans a ‘fortune teller’ for her prediction on Trump. The rapper shared a video of her laughing to herself.

×

Here's how other celebrities reacted.

×
×
×

 

×
×
×

Donald Trump will now face trial in the US Senate but the proceedings won’t start until at least an hour after Joe Biden is sworn in as the next President of US on January 20.

