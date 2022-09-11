This tweet predicted Queen Elizabeth II's death a year ago, netizens hit back with theories

Queen Elizabeth passed away peacefully on September 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Late Monarch was 96 years old and died due to her age-related ailments. Check live update here



Elizabeth, the longest-serving monarch of Britain, has left a huge void behind her in the hearts of her millions of followers and family. When the entire world is mourning her death, a viral tweet has taken everyone's attention.



This tweet, which has become the talk of social media, predicted the death of the Queen a year ago.



A Twitter user who goes by the name Orunmila predicted her death last year on August 24, as per the Tweet timing.



''The Queen of England is going to die on September 8th I see this date hovering above her, continue not to believe in voodoo you will see." The tweet only predicted the date and had no specific year.



However, the tweet garnered attention after the Queen's death when another Tweet was done by the same account attaching the old one. '



''We cannot act or influence, just predict, know in advance sometimes with a good margin of error. There I was not able to know the time or the reason.''

The viral tweet was done in French and has so far garnered 6,930 retweets, and 16.4K likes.

On September 9, after the Queen’s death, the account tweeted again: “We cannot act or influence, just predict, know in advance sometimes with a good margin of error. There I was not able to know the time or the reason [sic]."



However, many Twitterati's reacted with great shock, some called it a scam, while other micro-blogging site users proved how these fake predictions have also been done in the past too.

One user also explained how this type of tweet is done, ''Have a private account, post multiple predictions, delete the wrong ones and, on the right day, make public. Some have done it for football results in the past.''

"The account has 2 tweets in 2 years. This account was probably private with no follow until yesterday and the 364 other tweets were deleted before changing it to a public account (sic)," Another user wrote.

