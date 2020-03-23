'There in spirit': Priyanka Chopra joins other Indians to show gratitude towards coronavirus warriors

Priyanka Chopra Jonas might be in America in self-quarantine, but her heart remains here in India. On Sunday at 5 pm, Indians came out of their homes in the midst of a Janta curfew to clap, ring bells in order to appreciate the tireless work of health care professionals and others who are working in frontline.



Almost entire Bollywood, currently in lockdown in Mumbai, all participated in this thanksgiving gesture and Priyanka Chopra may have been far from home, but in spirit joined her countrymen to acknowledge the unsung heroes amid COVID-19 pandemic.



"Although I couldn`t be there in India to join, I`m there in spirit. #jantacurfewindia," Priyanka wrote on her Instagram story.

On Monday, the `Desi Girl` of Bollywood posted a video of herself clapping outside presumably her balcony.Giving a shout out to healthcare professionals and first responders working amid the coronavirus pandemic, Chopra wrote, "People around the world have shown their appreciation for the doctors, nurses, and all first responders battling #Covid19 by clapping on their balconies."

On Sunday, several Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, and many more took part in Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s Janata Curfew clapping initiative.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to be a part of the `Janta Curfew` as that it will add tremendous strength to the fight against COVID-19.