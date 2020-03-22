'In this together': Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Bachchans join other Indians in appreciating health workers

Bollywood acknowledges the work of health care workers Photograph:( Instagram )
Bollywood celebrities like Big B along with his family, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Karan Johar joined Indians as they stepped out to clap in unison for those working in frontline.
Sharp at 5 pm on Sunday, as sirens went off across the country, Indians came out to their balconies, front gates, and porches and clapped to acknowledge the tireless work of those in the front line, especially the healthcare workers.
Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan along with his family, David Dhawan with sons Rohit and Varun, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Karan Johar joined Indians as they stepped out to clap in unison for those working in frontline.
Some of them took to social media to share the moment that will now go down in history. Here take a look.
That’s our family celebrating the unity of spirit and resilience...today we also show tremendous gratitude to all members of the medical fraternity who have tirelessly and relentlessly worked towards healing the infected and protecting thousands of people from this dreaded virus ....#indiafightscorona
From us to all the real heroes- the medics, doctors, nurses, volunteers, police, the government and everyone who’s being responsible and staying back Home ensuring safety of themselves, their families and others... we are in it together- stronger and healthier! #gratitude #IndiaFightsCorona 💪🏽⛑❤️🇮🇳🌏
Stars from southern film industry too joined in.
On Sunday, PM Narendra Modi urged citizens of India to stay home and appealed to everyone to observe social distancing in order to flaten the curve of Covid-19 pandemic. The Janta curfew is on from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday.
In India, more than 300 Covid-19 cases have been reported so far.