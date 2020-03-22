'In this together': Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Bachchans join other Indians in appreciating health workers

Sharp at 5 pm on Sunday, as sirens went off across the country, Indians came out to their balconies, front gates, and porches and clapped to acknowledge the tireless work of those in the front line, especially the healthcare workers.

Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan along with his family, David Dhawan with sons Rohit and Varun, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Karan Johar joined Indians as they stepped out to clap in unison for those working in frontline.

Some of them took to social media to share the moment that will now go down in history. Here take a look.

Stars from southern film industry too joined in.

On Sunday, PM Narendra Modi urged citizens of India to stay home and appealed to everyone to observe social distancing in order to flaten the curve of Covid-19 pandemic. The Janta curfew is on from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday.

In India, more than 300 Covid-19 cases have been reported so far.