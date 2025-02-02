Reese Witherspoon is setting the record straight on rumours of her fallout with actress Kate Winslet.

It started with a recent interview with PEOPLE. Reese Witherspoon who was a part of You’re Cordially Invited with Well Ferrell spoke about a time she presented an award to a fellow actress. She did not name the actress but said that “we’re not friends anymore” because she gave an embarrassing speech.

She added, "Not even kidding. She doesn't talk to me anymore!"

When Reese Witherspoon joked on the stage and lost a friend

Witherspoon went on, “I think she doesn't like me anymore. I thought it was so funny and it was just, I had the wrong audience. It was pretty bad. Yeah. Not even kidding, she doesn't talk to me anymore. Oh well."

She described the event as “British,” “elegant” and “classy" and said that she didn’t get the audience right as she joked and played goofy on the stage. “I was like, ‘Remember the time we got laser hair removal?’ I'm still embarrassed about it."

This led to Reese’s fans and internet users to do a bit of a digging. They came to the conclusion that Reese was referring to Kate Winslet. According to netizens, Reese gave a a speech at the BAFTA Awards in 2007 which could have led to a fallout with Kate Winslet.

After these claims went viral on the internet, Reese took to Instagram to deny these rumours. On February 1, Reese Witherspoon took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Hey guys .. just spoke to my very dear friend for years, Kate W. We laughed about this stupidity. Please do not believe the internet.”

She added, “We are good friends and have never had any falling out."

On another slide, she wrote, "This is completely UNTRUE ...so silly!"