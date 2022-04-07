Coachella 2022: The Weeknd & Swedish House Mafia replace Kanye West

A few hours after Kanye West took a step back from his 2022 Coachella Festival performance, the organisers were quick to find the new star performers, who will take West's weekend spot.



The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia will replace West Sunday's slots of April 17 and 24, respectively.



On Wednesday, the organizers dropped the new chart of performances with a new update along with the previously announced line-up of singers.



The highly anticipated festival will take place on April 15-17 and April 22-24.

Ezra Miller's future projects with DC reportedly put on hold following his arrest



Taking to their Instagram handle, they shared the new line-up with the caption, "The Party & The After Party.''

Paul Tollett, president/CEO of Coachella promoter Goldenvoice via Variety, said, “I’m so looking forward to this moment with Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd finishing out the Sunday night slot this year,”



Tollett added, “Coachella has a special relationship with Abel and I’m so thankful to have this upcoming performance with these iconic artists all on the same stage.”

The Weeknd and the Swedish House Mafia have also worked together on the song 'Moth to a Flame' for the album 'Dawn FM'.



Forbes Billionaires list 2022: Rihanna's debut to Kanye & Kim's skyrocketing worth



The specific reason for Kanye's cancellation has not been cleared yet but as per Variety, he was not prepared for the performance. For the unversed, a Change.org petition had called him out for his behaviour towards his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and demanded his removal from the festival's line-up.



“We have watched Kanye harass, manipulate, and hurt Kim, Pete, and others for over a year now,” the petition read. “No one seems to want to stand up to him, and the ones that do, he puts under fire as well. Most recently, he has been threatening actual bodily harm on others. This is ridiculous that he is allowed to freely do this. Coachella (along with other brand names that are still working with him) should be ashamed of themselves and should not be giving him any more of a platform.”



The petition aims for 50, 000 signs and so far has garnered 49,737 signatures.