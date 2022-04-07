Forbes Billionaires list 2022: Rihanna's debut to Kanye & Kim's skyrocketing worth
This year's Forbes billionaire list is out! From Rihanna making her debut to Kim Kardashian and Kanye's skyrocketing worth, here we bring you other celebrities from the showbiz world who are part of the billionaire club.
Entrepreneur, singer and mommy-to-be Rihanna made a grand entry into the Forbes billionaire list with a net worth estimated at $1.7 billion.
The Barbados-born singer, whose birth name is Robyn Fenty, earned Billionaire status last year.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Kanye West
Kanye West's personal life is in great turmoil but despite all this, his financial life is skyrocketing. West, who had a brief feud with Forbes over his net worth last year got a rise in his financial life this year - all credit goes to his Yeezy sneakers.
The 'Donda' singer is at number 1,513 thanks to his multi-year deal with Adidas.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Kim Kardashian
Social media mogul Kim Kardashian who made her entry to the billionaire Forbes list last year with a $1 billion fortune, improved her place and is at No. 1,645.
A major chunk of Kim's fortune comes from her cosmetics and fragrance company KKW Beauty. She has also launched her shapewear brand Skims, which is also contributing well to her billionaire status.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Jay Z
Jay Z, who is away from the media glare with no tour and album, is at No. 2,076 with a net worth of $1.3 billion, down from last year.
The first billionaiir from hip-hop world mints big numbers from his Armand de Brignac champagne and D'Ussé cognac.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Oprah Winfrey
With a worth of $ 2.6 billion, Oprah Winfrey is on No 1196. Winfrey's mega-hit talk show continues to make an impression, however this year there's a sly dip in her fortune.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Steven Spielberg
Ace-filmmaker Steven Spielberg, who has added one more Oscar trophy is his winning list this year, showed no growth from last year. Steven dropped from No 301 to 801 with the same net worth of $ 3.7 million.