Ezra Miller's future projects with DC reportedly put on hold following his arrest

Ezra Miller's upcoming films face an uncertain future following the actor's arrest in Hawaii.



Reports suggest that the actor's arrest could jeopardise his projects with Warner Bros and DC. Miller plays superhero Flash in DC Universe films.



According to a report in Rolling Stones, the production companies had an emergency meeting after the actor’s legal trouble in Hawaii.



The committee has reportedly decided to pause all projects that involve Miller. His scheduled public appearances to support the DC Cinematic Universe too have been put on hold.



Miller, 29, is set to star in the DC Comic film, 'The Flash,' a reprise of his role in 'Justice League' that is set to release in 2023.



A source close to the actor revealed to a news portal that the actor had 'frequent meltdowns' on the set of 'The Flash' last year.



The source added that Miller was "losing it" but wanted to clarify that the actor wasn't violent.



"Ezra would get a thought in [their] head and say, ‘I don’t know what I’m doing,’" the source explained.



Miller was arrested after he “became agitated while patrons at the bar began singing karaoke,” according to police.

Miller then reportedly “began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke…and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts.”