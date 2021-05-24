The Weeknd named Top Artist at Billboard Music Awards: Full winners list

The Weeknd Photograph:( Twitter )
Billboard Music Awards 2021: Full list of winners
After being snubbed majorly at the Grammys 2021, The Weeknd emerged as a big winner at Billboard Music Awards 2021. He took home the top artist honours. He also took home seven awards in several categories that were announced off-air prior to live telecast.
The Weeknd was named top male artist, top radio songs artist, top R&B artist and top R&B male artist. In addition, his album ‘After Hours’ was named top R&B album, while his single ‘Blinding Lights’ won for top radio song and top R&B song.
Lil Rel Howery presented The Weeknd with his top Hot 100 artist award, joking that he got Glenn Close to dance to ‘Da Butt’ at the Oscars. Priyanka Chopra on Nick Jonas hosting Billboard Music Awards: Not even a cracked rib can stop this force of nature
Bad Bunny was named top Latin artist during the live ceremony, and delivered his speech entirely in Spanish. He also won three awards in the off-air categories: top Latin male artist, top Latin song and top Latin album, a category in which he set a record for becoming the first Latin artist to land three nods in the same category.
Drake, who holds the title for most Billboard Music Award wins of all time, received the Artist of the Decade Award.
Pop Smoke received the award for top Billboard 200 album for his posthumously released debut album, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon. Audrey Jackson accepted the award on behalf of her son, who died in February 2020 at age 20 of gunshot wounds after four intruders broke into the house he was renting. One of them was only 15.
Jon Bon Jovi introduced Icon Award recipient Pink, noting that they had been longtime friends. In her speech, Pink said, “This is an absolute honor. Dream big because what if it comes true?”
Machine Gun Kelly was named top rock artist. BTS won three awards, including top duo/group, top song sales artist and top social artist (a fan-voted award). They also performed ‘Butter’ from their home base of Seoul, South Korea.
Among the performers were The Jonas Brothers, AJR, Bad Bunny, Duran Duran, Glass Animals, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis with Sounds of Blackness featuring Ann Nesby, Karol G, The Weeknd and Twenty One Pilots. DJ Khaled also lit the stage on fire as did Pink and daughter Willow.
Full list of winners of Billboard Music Awards 2021:
Top Artist
The Weeknd (WINNER)
Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Taylor Swift
Top New Artist
Pop Smoke (WINNER)
Gabby Barrett
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Rod Wave
Top Male Artist
The Weeknd (WINNER)
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
Top Female Artist
Taylor Swift (WINNER)
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Dua Lipa
Megan Thee Stallion
Top Duo/Group
BTS (WINNER)
AC/DC
AJR
Dan + Shay
Maroon 5
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Taylor Swift (WINNER)
Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Post Malone
Top Hot 100 Artist
The Weeknd (WINNER)
DaBaby
Drake
Dua Lipa
Pop Smoke
Top Streaming Songs Artist
Drake (WINNER)
DaBaby
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd
Top Song Sales Artist
BTS (WINNER)
Justin Bieber
Megan Thee Stallion
Morgan Wallen
The Weeknd
Top Radio Songs Artist
The Weeknd (WINNER)
Justin Bieber
Lewis Capaldi
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Top Social Artist (Fan Voted)
BTS (WINNER)
BLACKPINK
Ariana Grande
SB19
Seventeen
Top R&B Artist
The Weeknd (WINNER)
Jhené Aiko
Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
Doja Cat
Top R&B Male Artist
The Weeknd (WINNER)
Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
Top R&B Female Artist
Doja Cat (WINNER)
Jhené Aiko
SZA
Top Rap Artist
Pop Smoke (WINNER)
DaBaby
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Top Rap Male Artist
Pop Smoke (WINNER)
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Top Rap Female Artist
Megan Thee Stallion (WINNER)
Cardi B
Saweetie
Top Country Artist
Morgan Wallen (WINNER)
Gabby Barrett
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Top Country Male Artist
Morgan Wallen (WINNER)
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Top Country Female Artist
Gabby Barrett (WINNER)
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
Top Country Duo/Group
Florida Georgia Line (WINNER)
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
Top Rock Artist
Machine Gun Kelly (WINNER)
AC/DC
AJR
Five Finger Death Punch
twenty one pilots
Top Latin Artist
Bad Bunny (WINNER)
Anuel AA
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Top Latin Male Artist
Bad Bunny (WINNER)
J Balvin
Ozuna
Top Latin Female Artist
Karol G (WINNER)
Becky G
Rosalía
Top Latin Duo/Group
Eslabón Armado (WINNER)
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Los Dos Carnales
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
Lady Gaga (WINNER)
The Chainsmokers
Kygo
Marshmello
Surf Mesa
Top Christian Artist
Elevation Worship (WINNER)
Casting Crowns
for KING & COUNTRY
Carrie Underwood
Zach Williams
Top Gospel Artist
Kanye West (WINNER)
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Maverick City Music
Top Billboard 200 Album
Pop Smoke Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon (WINNER)
Juice WRLD Legends Never Die
Lil Baby My Turn
Taylor Swift folklore
The Weeknd After Hours
Top R&B Album
The Weeknd After Hours (WINNER)
Jhené Aiko Chilombo
Chris Brown & Young Thug Slime & B
Doja Cat Hot Pink
Kehlani It Was Good Until It Wasn’t
Top Rap Album
Pop Smoke Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon (WINNER)
DaBaby Blame It On the Baby
Juice WRLD Legends Never Die
Lil Baby My Turn
Lil Uzi Vert Eternal Atake
Top Country Album
Morgan Wallen Dangerous: The Double Album (WINNER)
Gabby Barrett Goldmine
Sam Hunt Southside
Chris Stapleton Starting Over
Carrie Underwood My Gift
Top Rock Album
Machine Gun Kelly Tickets to My Downfall (WINNER)
AC/DC Power Up
Miley Cyrus Plastic Hearts
Glass Animals Dreamland
Bruce Springsteen Letter to You
Top Latin Album
Bad Bunny YHLQMDLG (WINNER)
Anuel AA Emmanuel
Bad Bunny El Último Tour Del Mundo
Bad Bunny Las que no iban a salir
J Balvin Colores
Top Dance/Electronic Album
Lady Gaga Chromatica (WINNER)
DJ Snake Carte Blanche
Gryffin Gravity
Kygo Golden Hour
Kylie Minogue Disco
Top Christian Album
Carrie Underwood My Gift (WINNER)
Bethel Music Peace
Elevation Worship Grave Into Gardens
We The Kingdom Holy Water
Zach Williams Rescue Story
Top Gospel Album
Maverick City Music Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1 (WINNER)
Koryn Hawthorne I AM
Tasha Cobbs Leonard Royalty: Live at the Ryman
Maverick City Music Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 2
Kierra Sheard Kierra
Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar
The Weeknd “Blinding Lights” (WINNER)
24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope”
Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR”
Top Streaming Song
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR” (WINNER)
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”
Future ft. Drake “Life Is Good”
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne “WHATS POPPIN”
The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”
Top Selling Song
BTS “Dynamite” (WINNER)
The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope”
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”
Megan Thee Stallion “Savage”
Top Radio Song
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope” (WINNER)
Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
Dua Lipa “Don’t Start Now”
Harry Styles “Adore You”
The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”
Top Collaboration (Fan Voted)
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope” (WINNER)
24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”
Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR”
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne “WHATS POPPIN”
Top R&B Song
The Weeknd “Blinding Lights” (WINNER)
Jhené Aiko ft. H.E.R. “B.S.”
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo “Intentions”
Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
Doja Cat “Say So”
Top Rap Song
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR” (WINNER)
24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne “WHATS POPPIN”
Megan Thee Stallion “Savage”
Top Country Song
Gabby Barrett “I Hope” (WINNER)
Jason Aldean “Got What I Got”
Lee Brice “One of Them Girls”
Morgan Wallen “Chasin’ You”
Morgan Wallen “More Than My Hometown”
Top Rock Song
AJR “Bang!” (WINNER)
All Time Low ft. blackbear “Monsters”
Glass Animals “Heat Waves”
Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear “my ex’s best friend”
twenty one pilots “Level of Concern”
Top Latin Song
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “Dákiti” (WINNER)
Bad Bunny “Yo Perreo Sola”
Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”
Maluma & The Weeknd “Hawái”
Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers “Caramelo”
Top Dance/Electronic Song
SAINt JHN “Roses (Imanbek Remix)” (WINNER)
Lady Gaga “Stupid Love”
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande “Rain on Me”
Surf Mesa ft. Emilee “ily (i love you baby)”
Topic & A7S “Breaking Me”
Top Christian Song
Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake “Graves Into Gardens” (WINNER)
for KING & COUNTRY, Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly “TOGETHER”
Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, & Elevation Worship “The Blessing (Live)”
Tauren Wells ft. Jenn Johnson “Famous For (I Believe)”
Zach Williams & Dolly Parton “There Was Jesus”
Top Gospel Song
Kanye West ft. Travis Scott “Wash Us In The Blood” (WINNER)
Koryn Hawthorne “Speak To Me”
Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music “Movin’ On”
Marvin Sapp “Thank You For It All”
Tye Tribbett “We Gon’ Be Alright”