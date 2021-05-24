The Weeknd named Top Artist at Billboard Music Awards: Full winners list



After being snubbed majorly at the Grammys 2021, The Weeknd emerged as a big winner at Billboard Music Awards 2021. He took home the top artist honours. He also took home seven awards in several categories that were announced off-air prior to live telecast.

The Weeknd was named top male artist, top radio songs artist, top R&B artist and top R&B male artist. In addition, his album ‘After Hours’ was named top R&B album, while his single ‘Blinding Lights’ won for top radio song and top R&B song.

Lil Rel Howery presented The Weeknd with his top Hot 100 artist award, joking that he got Glenn Close to dance to ‘Da Butt’ at the Oscars. Priyanka Chopra on Nick Jonas hosting Billboard Music Awards: Not even a cracked rib can stop this force of nature

Bad Bunny was named top Latin artist during the live ceremony, and delivered his speech entirely in Spanish. He also won three awards in the off-air categories: top Latin male artist, top Latin song and top Latin album, a category in which he set a record for becoming the first Latin artist to land three nods in the same category.

Drake, who holds the title for most Billboard Music Award wins of all time, received the Artist of the Decade Award.

Pop Smoke received the award for top Billboard 200 album for his posthumously released debut album, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon. Audrey Jackson accepted the award on behalf of her son, who died in February 2020 at age 20 of gunshot wounds after four intruders broke into the house he was renting. One of them was only 15.

Jon Bon Jovi introduced Icon Award recipient Pink, noting that they had been longtime friends. In her speech, Pink said, “This is an absolute honor. Dream big because what if it comes true?”

Machine Gun Kelly was named top rock artist. BTS won three awards, including top duo/group, top song sales artist and top social artist (a fan-voted award). They also performed ‘Butter’ from their home base of Seoul, South Korea.

Among the performers were The Jonas Brothers, AJR, Bad Bunny, Duran Duran, Glass Animals, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis with Sounds of Blackness featuring Ann Nesby, Karol G, The Weeknd and Twenty One Pilots. DJ Khaled also lit the stage on fire as did Pink and daughter Willow.

Full list of winners of Billboard Music Awards 2021:

Top Artist

The Weeknd (WINNER)

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Taylor Swift

Top New Artist

Pop Smoke (WINNER)

Gabby Barrett

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Rod Wave

Top Male Artist

The Weeknd (WINNER)

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

Top Female Artist

Taylor Swift (WINNER)

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Dua Lipa

Megan Thee Stallion

Top Duo/Group

BTS (WINNER)

AC/DC

AJR

Dan + Shay

Maroon 5

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Taylor Swift (WINNER)

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Post Malone

Top Hot 100 Artist

The Weeknd (WINNER)

DaBaby

Drake

Dua Lipa

Pop Smoke

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Drake (WINNER)

DaBaby

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist

BTS (WINNER)

Justin Bieber

Megan Thee Stallion

Morgan Wallen

The Weeknd

Top Radio Songs Artist

The Weeknd (WINNER)

Justin Bieber

Lewis Capaldi

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Top Social Artist (Fan Voted)

BTS (WINNER)

BLACKPINK

Ariana Grande

SB19

Seventeen

Top R&B Artist

The Weeknd (WINNER)

Jhené Aiko

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

Doja Cat

Top R&B Male Artist

The Weeknd (WINNER)

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

Top R&B Female Artist

Doja Cat (WINNER)

Jhené Aiko

SZA

Top Rap Artist

Pop Smoke (WINNER)

DaBaby

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Top Rap Male Artist

Pop Smoke (WINNER)

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Top Rap Female Artist

Megan Thee Stallion (WINNER)

Cardi B

Saweetie

Top Country Artist

Morgan Wallen (WINNER)

Gabby Barrett

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Top Country Male Artist

Morgan Wallen (WINNER)

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Top Country Female Artist

Gabby Barrett (WINNER)

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Top Country Duo/Group

Florida Georgia Line (WINNER)

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

Top Rock Artist

Machine Gun Kelly (WINNER)

AC/DC

AJR

Five Finger Death Punch

twenty one pilots

Top Latin Artist

Bad Bunny (WINNER)

Anuel AA

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Top Latin Male Artist

Bad Bunny (WINNER)

J Balvin

Ozuna

Top Latin Female Artist

Karol G (WINNER)

Becky G

Rosalía

Top Latin Duo/Group

Eslabón Armado (WINNER)

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Los Dos Carnales

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Lady Gaga (WINNER)

The Chainsmokers

Kygo

Marshmello

Surf Mesa

Top Christian Artist

Elevation Worship (WINNER)

Casting Crowns

for KING & COUNTRY

Carrie Underwood

Zach Williams

Top Gospel Artist

Kanye West (WINNER)

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Maverick City Music

Top Billboard 200 Album

Pop Smoke Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon (WINNER)

Juice WRLD Legends Never Die

Lil Baby My Turn

Taylor Swift folklore

The Weeknd After Hours

Top R&B Album

The Weeknd After Hours (WINNER)

Jhené Aiko Chilombo

Chris Brown & Young Thug Slime & B

Doja Cat Hot Pink

Kehlani It Was Good Until It Wasn’t

Top Rap Album

Pop Smoke Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon (WINNER)

DaBaby Blame It On the Baby

Juice WRLD Legends Never Die

Lil Baby My Turn

Lil Uzi Vert Eternal Atake

Top Country Album

Morgan Wallen Dangerous: The Double Album (WINNER)

Gabby Barrett Goldmine

Sam Hunt Southside

Chris Stapleton Starting Over

Carrie Underwood My Gift

Top Rock Album

Machine Gun Kelly Tickets to My Downfall (WINNER)

AC/DC Power Up

Miley Cyrus Plastic Hearts

Glass Animals Dreamland

Bruce Springsteen Letter to You

Top Latin Album

Bad Bunny YHLQMDLG (WINNER)

Anuel AA Emmanuel

Bad Bunny El Último Tour Del Mundo

Bad Bunny Las que no iban a salir

J Balvin Colores

Top Dance/Electronic Album

Lady Gaga Chromatica (WINNER)

DJ Snake Carte Blanche

Gryffin Gravity

Kygo Golden Hour

Kylie Minogue Disco

Top Christian Album

Carrie Underwood My Gift (WINNER)

Bethel Music Peace

Elevation Worship Grave Into Gardens

We The Kingdom Holy Water

Zach Williams Rescue Story

Top Gospel Album

Maverick City Music Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1 (WINNER)

Koryn Hawthorne I AM

Tasha Cobbs Leonard Royalty: Live at the Ryman

Maverick City Music Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 2

Kierra Sheard Kierra

Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights” (WINNER)

24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope”

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR”

Top Streaming Song

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR” (WINNER)

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”

Future ft. Drake “Life Is Good”

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne “WHATS POPPIN”

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Top Selling Song

BTS “Dynamite” (WINNER)

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”

Megan Thee Stallion “Savage”

Top Radio Song

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope” (WINNER)

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

Dua Lipa “Don’t Start Now”

Harry Styles “Adore You”

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Top Collaboration (Fan Voted)

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope” (WINNER)

24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR”

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne “WHATS POPPIN”

Top R&B Song

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights” (WINNER)

Jhené Aiko ft. H.E.R. “B.S.”

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo “Intentions”

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

Doja Cat “Say So”

Top Rap Song

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR” (WINNER)

24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne “WHATS POPPIN”

Megan Thee Stallion “Savage”

Top Country Song

Gabby Barrett “I Hope” (WINNER)

Jason Aldean “Got What I Got”

Lee Brice “One of Them Girls”

Morgan Wallen “Chasin’ You”

Morgan Wallen “More Than My Hometown”

Top Rock Song

AJR “Bang!” (WINNER)

All Time Low ft. blackbear “Monsters”

Glass Animals “Heat Waves”

Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear “my ex’s best friend”

twenty one pilots “Level of Concern”

Top Latin Song

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “Dákiti” (WINNER)

Bad Bunny “Yo Perreo Sola”

Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”

Maluma & The Weeknd “Hawái”

Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers “Caramelo”

Top Dance/Electronic Song

SAINt JHN “Roses (Imanbek Remix)” (WINNER)

Lady Gaga “Stupid Love”

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande “Rain on Me”

Surf Mesa ft. Emilee “ily (i love you baby)”

Topic & A7S “Breaking Me”

Top Christian Song

Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake “Graves Into Gardens” (WINNER)

for KING & COUNTRY, Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly “TOGETHER”

Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, & Elevation Worship “The Blessing (Live)”

Tauren Wells ft. Jenn Johnson “Famous For (I Believe)”

Zach Williams & Dolly Parton “There Was Jesus”

Top Gospel Song

Kanye West ft. Travis Scott “Wash Us In The Blood” (WINNER)

Koryn Hawthorne “Speak To Me”

Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music “Movin’ On”

Marvin Sapp “Thank You For It All”

Tye Tribbett “We Gon’ Be Alright”

