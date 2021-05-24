Priyanka Chopra on Nick Jonas hosting Billboard Music Awards: Not even a cracked rib can stop this force of nature

Priyanka Chopra is all praises for husband Nick Jonas. The actress took to Instagram write a 'Husband appreciation post' after Nick Jonas hosted and performed at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night while nursing a broken rib.



"Husband appreciation post. Not even a cracked rib can stop this force of nature. So proud of you baby. With everything you do! Your work ethic, your pursuit of excellence! You inspire me everyday! Crushed it today! I love you so much!" wrote Priyanka on Instagram as she posted a photo with Nick hugging her and planting a kiss on her forehead.

Nick suffered a rib injury while shooting for the reality show 'The Voice' and was briefly hospitalised.



On Sunday the couple stepped out for BBMAs looking their stylish best. Nick wore an all green pantsuit while Priyanka looks drop dead gorgeus in a golden sheer Dolce and Gabbana outfit which had a thigh high slit.

Priyanka also presented at the awards while the Jonas brothers performed some of their hits.