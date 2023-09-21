The Super Models: Everything to know about this docuseries

The 1990s marked the golden age of the runway, a time when fashion models transcended the catwalk and became global icons. Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, and Christy Turlington, with their unparalleled charisma and modelling prowess, dominated the fashion industry during this era. The intrigue surrounding their lives in the glamorous world of fashion has persisted through generations, and now, a docuseries, The Super Models, is set to provide an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at their rise to stardom.

Directed by two-time Academy Award winner Barbara Kopple and featuring exclusive interviews with the iconic quartet, this Apple TV+ series promises to revisit their legendary careers and their collective disruption of the '90s fashion scene.

The Super Models: A journey into the '80s and '90s New York fashion scene

The Super Models invites viewers to step back in time to the vibrant fashion scene of '80s and '90s New York, an era where models were as famous as the designers who dressed them, and the world was their oyster. In this captivating docuseries, we get an intimate look at the lives of Naomi, Cindy, Linda, and Christy, as they navigated the high-stakes world of fashion, celebrity, and empowerment.

What makes The Super Models a must-watch?

One of the most compelling aspects of The Super Models is its powerhouse team. Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, and Christy Turlington are not just the subjects but also executive producers, providing an unprecedented level of insight and authenticity.

The Super Models promises to delve into the "unprecedented and iconic careers" of these legendary supermodels. Through exclusive interviews, the series will offer access to the thoughts and experiences of these four iconic figures. This has been billed "the ultimate story of power," illustrating how these global icons came together to create something even more substantial than their individual careers. As Naomi Campbell explains, it's about their life and times together, their friendships, careers, womanhood, and motherhood. For models who traditionally have limited control over their image rights, being partners in their legacy is a significant step forward.

The Super Models also promises to explore how these four women claimed their power, shaping the path for the supermodels of the future. Today, Naomi, Cindy, Linda, and Christy remain cultural icons not just for their modelling careers but also for their activism, philanthropy, and business expertise. This docuseries is a testament to their enduring influence and impact on the world beyond the runway.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE