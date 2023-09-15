Supermodels Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, Linda Evangelista and Naomi Campbell reunite on the ramp

The '90s are back! The iconic supermodels of the '90s- Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, Linda Evangelista and Naomi Campbell - reunited on the ramp on Thursday for a Vogue World event in London. The show kicked off London Fashion week.



The four supermodels closed the show and walked down the ramp hand-in-hand as they did a lap around the Theatre Royal Drury Lane as Annie Lennox performed a 'Sweet Dreams' medley in the background.



Cambell wore a forest green dress with cutouts, while Crawford, Turlington and Evangelista all chose metallic shades for their dresses. They were greeted with thunderous applause from the audience and came back on stage after their lap and were greeted with bouquets of red roses and cheers.



The four models appearance on the ramp comes weeks after they posed on the cover of Vogue's September issue, also known as the fashion issue each year.

Christy Turlington Burns, Linda Evangelista, Naomi Campbell, and Cindy Crawford close #VogueWorld 2023 in a fashion finale for the ages: https://t.co/17ABY2lohh pic.twitter.com/Frsqb38PkX — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) September 14, 2023 ×

I'm such a sucker for the OG supermodels.



Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, and Linda Evangelista closing out Vogue World tonight. pic.twitter.com/q65fvpqRvs — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 15, 2023 ×

“My reaction was, is this really happening?” Campbell, 53, told the publication in a behind-the-scenes video of the shoot. “Just to get us all together shooting with Edward (Enninful) and Anna (Wintour), it was a joy,” she added.

“One of my favorite things about the fashion industry is these friendships from people all over the world,” noted Crawford, 57. “The hair, the makeup, Edward, it really is like your second family.”

“I'm blessed that I came up at that time, I wouldn't have wanted to come up at another time,” continued Campbell, adding in the Vogue cover interview, “There was a sisterhood there, defined by caring and loyalty: When one is down you pick the other one up.”