'The Kashmir Files' takes box office by storm, inches closer to the Rs 200 crore mark

'The Kashmir Files' is unstoppable at the box office.



The craze around Vivek Agnihotries's movie continues to grow immensely as in just two weeks, the film has crossed the benchmark of the Rs 150 crore mark.



The film starring Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty has recieved rave reviews from audiences and critics alike since the movie was released in theatres.



Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the movie`s box office collection on his Twitter handle.

The film witnessed a major increase in numbers on the second week of its release and broke many post-pandemic records set by previous Bollywood films.

#TheKashmirFiles [Week 2] is a TSUNAMI at the #BO... Packs a SUPER-SOLID total [₹ 70.15 cr] in *Weekend 2*... #TKF REFUSES TO SLOW DOWN, should hit ₹ 200 on weekdays [by Wed or Thu]... Fri 19.15 cr, Sat 24.80 cr, Sun 26.20 cr. Total: ₹ 167.45 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/pUtznqoGBn — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 21, 2022 ×

`The Kashmir Files` continued recording high numbers, earning Rs 19.05 crore on Wednesday, Rs 18.05 crore on Thursday, Rs 19.15 on its second Friday and Rs 24.80 on its second Saturday.



The film minted Rs 26.20 crore on Sunday, taking its total to Rs 167.45 crore.

The movie, which has been a box office sensation, is now on its way to grossing Rs 200 crores in the following week and has emerged as the first choice of the audience ever since its release in spite of the tough competition at the box office. Looking at the public’s incredible response the film has led the theatre's owners across the country to give more screens to the movie.



The movie is based on the tragic account of the Kashmiri Pandit exodus in the 1990s and the genocide that took place back then has earned Rs 8.50 crores on March 12.