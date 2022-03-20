'Bachchan Pandey' box office: Akshay Kumar's movie shows steady growth

Akshay Kumar's every movie has been a ray of hope for all the theatre's owners in the post-pandemic world with his movies like 'Bell Bottom', 'Sooryvanshi', which had earned big numbers and managed to bring the audience back to the theatres. Now, his much-awaited movie 'Bachchhan Paandey' which was finally released on the festive weekend, has opened with good numbers, despite tough competition from Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files'.



On the first day, the movie collected 13.25 crores INR. However, the movie failed to break the record of Akshay’s 'Sooryavanshi' Day 1 box office collection during the pandemic era.



The movie which was expected to show good growth on the second day witnessed a slow uprise and settled as the second choice of the audience after Kashmir files.



Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh has earned Rs 12 crores on the second day of its release.



The buzz seems to be affected due to its competitor `The Kashmir Files` starring Anupam Kher in the lead role. "#BachchhanPaandey gets hit by the unprecedented #TKF wave across the country... Mass circuits are steady, but plexes remain low on Day 2... Needs to improve its performance on Day 3... Fri 13.25 cr, Sat 12 cr. Total: Rs 25.25 cr. #India biz," Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on his Twitter handle.

The craze for 'The Kashmir Files' continues to grow and has emerged as the first choice of the audience ever since its release. Looking at the public’s incredible response the film has led to more cinemas screen's across the country for the movie.

Directed by Farhad Samji, the action-comedy film `Bachchhan Paandey` is a remake of the Tamil film `Jigarthanda` that had released in 2014.

`Bachchhan Paandey`, which is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and written by Nischay Kuttanda and Samji, also features Pankaj Tripathi, Prateik Babbar, Abhimanyu Singh, Snehal Daabbi, and Saharsh Kumar Shukla.The film`s story revolves around an aspiring director (Kriti) who wants to make a film on a deadly gangster (Akshay).