The Jonas Brothers arrive in Mumbai ahead of their Lollapalooza performance

The Jonas Brothers are in India. On Saturday morning (January 27), Nick Jonas arrived with the other two members of the band, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas. The trio is set to perform at Lollapalooza 2024.

Nick Jonas, husband of Indian star Priyanka Chopra, got a very warm and exciting welcome from the Mumbai paparazzi.



In the video, Nick, Joe, and Kevin can be seen greeting the paparazzo as they step out of the terminal gate. As always, Nick was looking smart in his casual look. He wore a beige tracksuit with a white cap and a black cross-body bag. Meanwhile, Kevin was wearing an olive green T-shirt paired with black pants and white shoes.

Joe Jonas opted for bright colours, he was wearing a dark blue jacket with an orange shirt and grey pants.

Nick has arrived in his wife Priyanka's homeland without her and their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. A day before Jonas Brother arrived in Mumbai, Chopra shared her excitement. Sharing the Lollapalooza 2024 lineup on his Instagram story, the Citadel star wrote, "Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas are finally performing in Mumbai! My heart (sic)." This will be the first time the Jonas Brothers are performing in India.