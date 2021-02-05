'The Family Man' season 2 postponed, makers confirm in statement

This news might upset you if you are a fan of ‘The Family Man’ show on Amazon Prime but makers have confirmed that the much-awaited season 2 of the show will not release on its earlier announced date. The original premiere date for season 2 of ‘The Family Man’ was February 12.

Amazon Prime’s hit show ‘The Family Man’ has Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha and Mahek Thakur in the second season.

Confirming the delay, makers Raj and DK shared a statement on Instagram that reads: “We know you have been eagerly waiting for the new season of The Family Man. We are truly grateful and humbled by all the love! We have an update for you. The Family Man Season 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video this summer! We have been working super hard to get you a kickass season. And we are pretty sure you will love it. Can’t wait to bring it to you!”

The makers had previously released a teaser and announced that the trailer will drop at a later date. The trailer was never released which led to speculation that the series might get postponed.

'Bell Bottom' to 'The Family Man 2': Most-anticipated spy thrillers you can add in your 2021 binge list