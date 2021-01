'Bell Bottom' to 'The Family Man 2': Most-anticipated spy thrillers you can add in your 2021 binge list

The Bollywood spy flick gets more ambitious this year, with a couple of top superstars signing up roles in the genre. Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut and Sidharth Malhotra will give the Bollywood spy thriller new-age twist on the big screen, even as Manoj Bajpayee continues with his escapades in the OTT space with 'The Family Man 2'.

Bell Bottom

This Akshay Kumar-starrer is inspired by true events. Set in the 1980s, 'Bell Bottom' was one of the earliest Bollywood films to go on floors after the Covid-induced lockdown.



Leaked photos from the sets went viral on social media during its shoot in Glasgow, Scotland, in September and fans were gushing about Akshay`s dapper retro look. The Ranjit M. Tewari directorial also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta Bhupathi and Huma Qureshi. It is scheduled to release on April 2.



(Photograph:Twitter)