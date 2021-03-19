'The Falcon and The Winter Soldier' review: The first episode is all about redemptions, re-adjustments, and replacements

*Post contains mild spoilers*



The wait is over! Marvel is back on its toes with 'The Falcon and The Winter Soldier', and unlike 'WandaVision', this series gets you the old Marvel Cinematic Universe’s flavour, right from the start. While fans anticipated a major Captain America’-kind hangover from the series (considering both Falcon and The Winter Soldier have been Steve’s long-standing allies from their start in the MCU- the series goes beyond it.

The shadow of Steve Rogers stands tall as both Sam (Falcon) and James Barnes (The Winter Soldier) are trying to readjust to their lives post the blip that took away USA’s beloved superhero. With Captain America gone, Falcon is struggling to keep the shield bestowed upon him from the man himself, and Barnes is trying to amend his life after the atrocities he caused as the pawn of the HYDRA, taking out family time and visiting a therapist respectively.

The show that’s going to have six episodes has been created by Malcolm Spellman and brings Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie to reprise their roles from Phase 3 of Marvel Cinematic Universe. Also early on in the episodes, fans are given a treat in the form of War Machine aka Don Cheadle, as an ally to Falcon. The first episode majorly deals with the lead characters going through a hard time and trying to come to terms with the events that altered their and the world’s lives post Infinity War (cue, high profile US Military missions right from the first frame and some major emotional turmoil).





The first episode starts the string of events in Marvel’s patent way of embodying thrill and trauma with a lot of baggage, keeping the viewers hooked and asking for more. There’s action, drama, a bit of cheeky humour, and a cliffhanger to keep the fans asking for more. Also, expected, are a lot of old cameos and the introduction of new key characters who are going to take the camaraderie between the two leading men, to another level.



Also read: 'WandaVision' season finale review: A goodbye that promises powerful beginnings

The episode ends with John. F Walker manning the shield as the new Captain America, much to the dismay of Falcon, who is of the belief that no one can ever fill Steve Rogers’ shoes. The world is now broken and the world needs soldiers, but that doesn’t mean MCU fans have to completely let go of the old Marvel ways.



After a renovated and refurbished started to Phase 4 with a quirky and magical Wanda Vision, Falcon and The Winter Soldier’s premiere episode brings Marvel back to its known roots, only to take a jump higher in the upcoming episodes (expect a lot of SHIELD cameos incoming and the introduction of the villain man who caused the rift between our two favourites - Iron-Man and Captain America)



Also read: 'Loki' new poster: Tom Hiddleston is the God of Mischief with an upgrade

There’s a lot of unpacking to be done, but the box has been opened cleanly and engagingly by the series makers. The only thing to keep in mind here is, this series will play out the values of Captain America, by two of the most impulsive Avengers. If anything, that promises a lot of friction and in-turn fun in the most ‘Marvelous’ fashion.

The series is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, with new episodes dropping every Friday.