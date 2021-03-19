'Loki' new poster: Tom Hiddleston is the God of Mischief with an upgrade

While the Marvel fans are eagerly awaiting to dive into the world of ]'Falcon and the Winter Soldier''=, the makers from the Marvel Cinematic Universe shared another treat for the loyalists.

The new poster debuted on Disney Plus Twitter recently, featuring a closer look at Tom Hiddleston as the God of Mischief.





Start your countdown to the glorious arrival of Marvel Studios' #Loki. The Original Series starts streaming June 11 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/8y7yibT74F — Loki (@LokiOfficial) March 18, 2021 ×

The poster shows Loki wearing the same prison jumpsuit as he was wearing in the Super Bowl trailer, revealing he's locked up at the Time Variance Authority (TVA). Loki is seen wearing some sort of restrictive collar around his neck, which has a label that reads, 'Danger Time Displacement Stay Clear.'

The collar gives a hint into introducing the TVA, the chroniclers of the entire multi-verse timeline.

The TVA was first introduced in Thor #372, which hit the shelves in 1986, whose primary task is monitoring all of the worlds of the multiverse and eliminating any timelines deemed too dangerous. The multiverse was first confirmed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home, and will be explored more thoroughly in the upcoming sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is set for a March 2022 release.

If someone is apprehended by the TVA and found guilty of their crimes, their entire history and presence will be erased from the timeline via the Retroactive Cannon.

The show is confirmed to take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, with Loki, believed to be traveling through time to alter events of human history, which would certainly put him within the TVA's crosshairs. Hiddleston will be joined by Owen Wilson, who is believed to be playing Mobius E. Mobius, the most notable member of the TVA.

Other stars include Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant.

All six episodes of Loki have been directed by Kate Herron, with Michael Waldron serving as the head writer.

Loki will be the third Marvel Cinematic Universe TV series to debut on Disney Plus this year, following WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which debuts on Friday.



