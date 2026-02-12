/The cruise experience: Where travel is about the journey

Cruise travel has been trending globally with a 10% rise in cruise travel compared to pre pandemic levels. Travel for families with children is specially made easier with cruise travel due to the all inclusive nature, no packing needed as well as unique entertainment offered on cruises. Various companies are offering work from home options and working on a cruise seems like a great travel while working situation.

Cruises are a great way to slow travel and truly absorb the journey. Cordelia Cruises starts from Mumbai and goes to various ports spanning from Goa, Kochi and Lakshadweep. Cordelia Cruises is the only local cruise line within India which is designed to suit Indian consumers. Spanning from a separate Jain dining area to Indian theatrical performances, Cordelia has curated a stellar experience for the Indian traveller. What makes the cruising experience worthwhile are the experiences onboard. I knew I was going to have a great time from the time I boarded the cruise.

My mini suite came with a luscious balcony from which I could enjoy unparalleled views of the sea. My favourite moments were spent on the balcony reading a book every morning while hearing the waves pass by. For the mini suite guests, the meals were at the Starlight restaurant. The cuisine choices spanned from Indian, Asian and Italian to fusion. As a vegetarian, I could dine comfortably since the food was pure vegetarian with jain food options as well on the top deck of Starlight. I also tried the asian specialty restaurant Chopstix. Their tasting menu had hot and sour soup, spring rolls, rice with asian stir fried vegetables and a dark chocolate ganache at the end. The meal was delicious and I absolutely loved it. As a foodie, I felt like I was comfortable with the cruise food through and through. Vegetarian and jain food was clearly demarcated from the non vegetarian food and I could eat comfortably.

I spent 2 nights on the cruise before reaching Lakswadweep and another 2 nights while coming back. The only exception to being on the cruise were the five hours I spent on land in Lakshwadweep. Live entertainment on the cruise kept me occupied everyday. With shows by award winning magician Tejas to Cordelia’s own theatrical performance - Balle Balle, the cruise experience was a treat. I also enjoyed the live Reggae nights which introduced me to the unique culture of Jamaica as well as late night Bollywood hits. Dancing and singing the night away felt easy. It was a great way for me to bring in my new years.

Fun games like charades, bingo, raffles and pictionary were all a part of the itinerary. Beyond that there were special sessions to learn dancing, magic and much more. I also enjoyed rock climbing on the pool deck during sunset. To top it all off, when I was tired I could go to the room for some much needed sleep. Chocolates were thoughtfully placed by my bedside for a night treat and I felt like I was taken care of. The room truly became my home away from home where I could be myself.

In Lakshwadweep there were several activities I signed up for. From scuba diving where I could enjoy the luscious and bountiful coral reefs to kayaking in the pristine blue waters, Lakshadweep felt like a haven from Mumbai’s fast paced life and hectic AQI. Tender boats were ready when we reached Lakshwadweep to take us to the beach. Beyond that, Cordelia had also planned cars to take us to the beach. After exploring Lakshwadweep I came back on the cruise and enjoyed some Indian food. It felt comforting.

In 2024, I took over 52 flights. I realised how fast travel was also uncomfortable. Sitting on long flights made me feel uncomfortable. Taking a cruise is such an easy way to travel. I can sleep, eat, party, play games, spend time with loved ones and wake up and reach the destination. There is no need to worry about packing and unpacking constantly. My cruise experience taught me that travelling slowly is a privilege.

The cruise experience also allowed me to disconnect from distractions and bond with my family better. I was able to be present with them without engaging in constant scrolling on my phone. I believe cruise experiences are relevant for families specially with young children. The diversity of activities on the cruise allows children to engage with unique activities and bond with the family at a deeper level. It also helps to instil a sense of adventure among young children and turns them into young stewards for the environment.