The Crown: No, Princess Diana did not sing for Prince Charles as shown in the series

All you ‘The Crown’ watchers who thought late Princess Diana actually sang for Prince Charles as his present for wedding anniversary are in for a surprise as makers admit that it did not happen in real life. It was all just a figment of imagination of Netflix show ‘The Crown’ makers.

The singing scene in which Princess Diana played by Emma Corin sings for Prince Charles to which he is shown later admitting “was monstrous” to his sister Princess Anne -- was just imagined by the makers for impact. The makers discovered in way of filming Emma Corin as Princess Diana that she could sing well. So they added the bit of song ‘All I Ask Of You’ from ‘Phantom Of The Opera’ to the show right after she performs for Charles in front of an audience on his birthday.

In the episode ‘Avalanche’ from ‘The Crown’, Princess Diana surprises Charles (Josh O'Connor) with a VHS recording of the performance.

The song is shown after Charles begins to resent her popularity after Diana performs a duet to ‘Uptown Girl’ in honour of his birthday.

Jessica Hobbs, who directed the episode of ‘The Crown’, has said while Diana did perform a dance routine to the number from Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical for their seventh wedding anniversary, she didn't sing. She said, “Our understanding was that she'd done a dance for him that was filmed on stage, in the costumes, on the real set. That's what we understood from the research. So we extended that to her singing.” Read season 4 review here.

It is said that the directors said in The Crown's podcast the decision was made for Emma Corrin to sing after hearing her voice, and thought it would 'break viewers' hearts'.

The Netflix show ‘The Crown’ has come under scrutiny for a lot of things shown in the series.

