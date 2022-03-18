'The Boys' actress Karen Fukuhara attacked on street, says she was target of anti-Asian hate

Actor Karen Fukuhara, who is famous for her roles in 'The Boys' and 'The Suicide Squad' says she was the victim of an anti-Asian hate crime.



Calling for an end to anti-Asian violence, Fukuhara, best known for playing Kimiko Miyashiro on Prime Video’s comic book series, revealed that she was assaulted outside of a cafe by a random person.

Detailing the attack, Karen took to her Instagram and wrote that the assault was “the first time I’ve been harmed physically.”



"Today I was struck in the head by a man," the actress wrote in a series of messages, noting that she was “physically fine” after the attack. “This shit needs to stop. Us women, Asians and the elderly need your help.”

"I rarely share about my private life but something happened today that I thought was important," Fukuhara said, going on to explain how the attack happened and how a man came out of nowhere and struck her in the back of the head and yelled at her.



"This is the first time I've been harmed physically, although racial slurs and hurtful actions have been directed to me in the past," she confirmed. "I write this, because I've had conversations with multi-racial friends of mine that had no idea these hate crimes happen to everyday, regular people — people that they share meals with. I felt it was important to raise awareness."

Karen concluded her message, saying, "Why is this something we as 'victims' have to think about? What satisfaction are these perpetrators getting from hitting women, Asians, the elderly? They need to be held accountable. What can we do as a community to prevent these horrible crimes?"



The Fukuhara's incident comes at a time when crime against Asians continues to rise in the US



Her 'The Boys' co-stars supported her in the comments section of her post. Chace Crawford wrote, “F this person!! Hope you’re ok this is awful.”



Jack Quaid added “Karen thank you for sharing your experience. I’m sorry that happened to you. Love you. Here if you need anything.” Laz Alonso shared, “This pisses me off. Wish I was there….”.