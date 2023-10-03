The 1975 frontman Matty Healy apologises for his controversial past actions at Hollywood Bowl

After facing major backlash for his onstage controversies and misogynistic remarks about Ice Spice, Matty Healy has issued a public apology for "hurting some people". Earlier this year, in the wake of his rumoured romance with Taylor Swift, The 1975 frontman sparked controversy for his questionable and shocking comments about women. The internet went all out to criticise the musician and several videos of him did rounds on social media.

Addressing the crowd at the Hollywood Bowl on Monday night, Healy said, "I think it is important to take inventory of yourself. So you become aware when your intentions and your actions don’t align. So, because some of my actions have hurt some people, I apologise to those people and I pledge to be better moving forward."

The singer added, "But I think it’s also important I express my intentions, so everybody knows that there is no ill will coming me. You see, as an artist, I want to create an environment for myself to perform where not everything that I do is taken, literally.”

Referring to the controversial podcast comments, the musician said that he had "performed exaggerated versions" of himself on "other stages be in print or in one podcast," and that it was often a misguided attempt to fulfil the "character role of the 21st century Rockstar".

"You can probably also say that men would rather do offensive impressions for attention than go to therapy," he continued.

Matt Healy took a moment at his Hollywood Bowl show to apologize to the people he has hurt with his actions and pledges to "do better" pic.twitter.com/bCRUMcWNHC — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 3, 2023

His apology comes days after Ice Spice said that she was left "confused" by the rocker's racist comments about her. For those unaware, Healy referred to Spice as Inuit and Chinese and mocked her accent on The Adam Friedland Show. The podcast episode was later removed from Apple Music and Spotify because of its offensive content.

