Aamir Khan collaborates with Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi for his next

Aamir Khan on Tuesday announced his new project titled Lahore 1947 which marks the first collaboration of the actor with Sunny Deol. The film will be helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi who had directed Aamir in the iconic film Andaaz Apna Apna in the 1990s. Lahore 1947 will be Aamir Khan production's 17th film.

Aamir Khan will take on the mantle of producer under Aamir Khan Productions, while the accomplished director Rajkumar Santoshi will helm the project. Leading the film as the main actor will be Sunny Deol. The formidable trio of Sunny, Aamir and Santoshi collaborating on a period drama makes Lahore 1947 a highly anticipated film. Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol have previously delivered three box office hits together- Ghayal, Damini, and Ghatak. Given this impressive track record, it's only natural to anticipate that their upcoming project will be nothing short of epic. Sunny Deol recently broke the box office record as his film earned over Rs 5 billion worldwide.

What makes the announcement even more impressive is the fact that Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan have had very iconic box-office clashes as competitors in the past, where both have eventually emerged victorious but the two have never worked together in a film. The first iconic clash at the ticket window was witnessed in 1990 when Aamir Khan’s Dil and Sunny Deol’s Ghayal were released on the same day. Then in 1996, it was Raja Hindustani vs Ghatak followed by the most epic box office clash of Indian cinema in 2001 when Lagaan was released on the same day as Gadar.



With such legendary and talented creative names coming together for the first time, it seems like a mega treat awaits the audiences.