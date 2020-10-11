'Thalaivi': Kangana Ranaut looks an exact replica of Jayalalithaa in the new pictures

Kangana Ranaut shared her new pictures as former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa. The actress who has resumed shoot post lockdown shared the new pictures from the set and confirmed that they had completed the ongoing schedule of the 'Thalaivi'.



The filming halted in March following the COVID-19 lockdown in India. The monochrome pictures show Kangana as Jayalalithaa's early days in politics. In the pictures, she is decked up in a saree with a big bindi and a big smile on her face. In one of the pictures, Ranaut can be seen sporting a mask, while she is standing in the assembly.



By sharing the pictures, the 'Gangster' actress wrote, ''With the blessings of Jaya Ma, we completed one more schedule of Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader. After corona, many things are different but between action and before cut nothing changes. Thank you, team, @vishinduri @ShaaileshRSingh #ALVijay''.



Have a look:

A. L. Vijay directorial will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The movie is based on the life of J. Jayalalithaa, from an actress to a leader. The script of the movie is penned by 'Baahubali' and 'Manikarnika' writer KV Vijayendra Prasad and 'The Dirty Picture' writer Rajat Arora.



The movie was earlier scheduled to release in theatres on June 26, 2020, but due to COVID-19, the movie was postponed. The new release date has not been announced yet.