Teaser of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s song Kumkumala from Brahmastra out

After releasing the teaser of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Hindi song ‘Kesariya’ from their much-anticipated film ‘Brahmastra’, the makers have treated fans to the teaser of the Telugu version of the song.

Titled as ‘Kumkumala’, the Telugu track is getting equal love and praise from netizens as its Hindi version. And, fans are eagerly waiting to hear the complete track.

Within minutes of its upload, the teaser went viral on social media platforms. The new Telugu teaser features a few seconds of additional footage in the beginning that the audience has not seen yet.

Sharing the link of the video, Alia took to Instagram and wrote, “#Kesariya becomes #Kumkumala. Enjoy the teaser you have loved so much, in Telugu, with love and pride. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva comes to cinemas on September 9th.”

The Telugu version is sung by Sid Sriram. On the other hand, Arijit Singh has lent his vocals to the Hindi track.

In both the clips, Alia and Ranbir are seen romancing each other. The music video was shot in Varanasi in March.

Apart from the newlyweds, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna are also a part of Ayan Mukerji`s directorial. The film will hit the theatres on September 9, 2022.

