Taylor Swift's fans notice Scooter Braun shade in the singer's 'Love Story' Match ad for Ryan Reynolds

If there's ever a fan-group that could give Sherlock Holmes a run for his detective skills, it's the 'Swifties'.



On Wednesday, Taylor Swift's fans woke up to a little treat from the singer, a snippet of her new version of 'Love Story,' from the six albums she vowed to re-record after her nemesis, Scooter Braun, acquired the masters to her back catalogue.



"Okay so while my new re-records are NOT done," she tweeted, "my friend @VancityReynolds asked me if he could use a snippet of one for a LOLsome commercial he wrote so…here's a sneak peak of Love Story!



Okay so while my new re-records are NOT done, my friend @VancityReynolds asked me if he could use a snippet of one for a LOLsome commercial he wrote so...here’s a sneak peak of Love Story! Working hard to get the music to you soon!! https://t.co/0vBFXxaRXR — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 2, 2020 ×

The clip is an ad for Match.com, written by Ryan Reynolds, in which lonely old Satan finds true love with the year 2020. As Taylor's new music plays in the background, romance blossoms between the new couple, who at one point, stop in front of a dumpster fire for an emoji-ready selfie.







Next to a cement wall with graffiti of the number six, lies a fallen scooter — and, of course, fans think it's a reference to the 39-year-old music manager.

Swifties think the number 6 written behind the 'fallen' scooter' refers to the number of albums Swift is now re-recording — Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989 and reputation.

"🛴 is right where he belongs," wrote one fan, along with a meme.





"She really did THAT... fallen 🛴 next to a graffitied number 6️⃣ representing her first six albums she is currently re-recording," wrote a second fan.

"There’s a 6 behind the scooter... I’M LIVING," wrote another.



Earlier on Wednesday, Swift, 30, shared Reynolds' post about the ad assuring fans that the rest of her re-recorded discography is on the way.

"Working hard to get the music to you soon!!" she said in her tweet.

The new commercial comes just weeks after Swift addressed the selling of her masters by Braun to a company called Shamrock Holdings. Swift has been vocal against the music manager having such control over her past music ever since her former label Big Machine sold her masters to Braun.



As for the Reynolds-Swift collab, the actor and singer have been good friends for some time. Swift even named Reynolds and Blake Lively's kids in her latest album 'Folklore' with two songs James and Betty.

"I named all the characters in this story after my friends' kids... and I hope you like it!" Swift said in August, confirming that she used the names of Lively and Reynolds' daughters. The pair's daughter James also previously made a voiceover cameo in Swift's song "Gorgeous" in 2017.