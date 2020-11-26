Rumour was true, Taylor Swift reveals she worked with beau Joe Alwyn on album 'Folklore'

Taylor Swift surprised her fans with her new album ‘Folklore’ and there’s more to this than just music.

In a new revelation, Taylor revealed that she’s rerecording her previous albums and also that her Folklore concert film will be available for stream on Disney+, ‘Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions’.

Throughout the special, Taylor Swift is joined by her Folklore collaborators Jack Antonoff and The National’s Aaron Dessner as they break down the creation and meaning behind each of the album's 17 songs created amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In the special, you can watch Taylor Swift also performing each of the songs alongside Antonoff and Dessner.

‘Folklore’ is something that Taylor Swift worked on during the pandemic. In the special, the singer also finally revealed that rumours of her collaborating with her boyfriend were true and that the credits that read as of William Bowery is that of her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. She confirmed that Joe Alwayn helped write a couple songs for folklore including ‘Exile’ and ‘Betty’.

