Taylor Swift's 'Folkore' concert film to debut on Disney Plus

For all those awaiting news on the launch of Taylor Swift’s latest concert film, it’s been announced that ‘Folkore’ described as Swift’s “intimate” concert film will premiere exclusively on Disney Plus just in time for Thanksgiving.

The concert film ‘Folkore’ was secretly recorded earlier this year as Taylor Swift along with collaborators like The National’s Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff (Bleachers) and Justin Vernon (Bon Iver) worked on it.

It is said that all of them had never been in the same room together until they filmed the ‘Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions’ special.

The film will premiere exclusively on Disney Plus on Wednesday, November 25. In addition, the music from ‘Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions’ will be available on streaming services at the same time.

Watch the trailer for ‘Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions’: