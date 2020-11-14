Taylor Swift talks about music, love and boyfriend Joe Alwyn with Paul McCartney

Celebrated singer-songwriter Taylor Swift recently appeared with former Beatles member and musician Paul McCartney on the cover of Rolling Stones. The musicians sat down for Rolling Stone's latest cover story as part of their Musicians on Musicians issue. They discussed everything from creating music during quarantine, their albums Folklore and 'MacCartney III' and living a 'real-life' with their partners.

For Taylor Swift, maintaining her private relationship with boyfriend Joe Alwyn is about finding "bits of normalcy."

While discussing her song 'Peace' from her album Folklore — which McCartney noted was a track he enjoyed — Swift revealed that the song was one "more rooted" in her personal life.





"I know you have done a really excellent job of this in your personal life: carving out a human life within a public life, and how scary that can be when you do fall in love and you meet someone, especially if you’ve met someone who has a very grounded, normal way of living," she told McCartney during their October chat."I, oftentimes, in my anxieties, can control how I am as a person and how normal I act and rationalize things, but I cannot control if there are 20 photographers outside in the bushes and what they do and if they follow our car and if they interrupt our lives," she continued. "I can’t control if there’s going to be a fake weird headline about us in the news tomorrow."



In addition to being two of the most famous pop songwriters in the world, Swift and McCartney have spent the past year on similar journeys. McCartney, isolated at home in the U.K., recorded McCartney III. Like his first solo album, in 1970, he played nearly all of the instruments himself, resulting in some of his most wildly ambitious songs in a long time. Swift also took some new chances, writing over email with the National’s Aaron Dessner and recording the raw Folklore, which abandons arena pop entirely in favour of rich character songs. It’s the bestselling album of 2020.





During the interview, Swift also revealed that she had thought about releasing the album next year, after considering all the 'parameters'. but the album was done way before time and looking at the circumstances of the world, she decided to let go of all the analysis and calculations she usually does while releasing her albums.

"Maybe I’ll make an album in the next year, and put it out in January or something,” but it ended up being done and we put it out in July. And I just thought there are no rules anymore because I used to put all these parameters on myself, like, “How will this song sound in a stadium? How will this song sound on the radio?” If you take away all the parameters, what do you make? And I guess the answer is Folklore.", the singer noted.



