Taylor Swift unveils final version of The Tortured Poets Department album during Singapore show

Taylor Swift had a surprise for her fans as she took the stage at the Singapore National Stadium for her second show in the country on Sunday night. The "All Too Well" singer performed for about 55,000 fans and surprised everyone with a special announcement.

While seated at her piano, Swift revealed the fourth and final version of her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department. A fan post on social media showed an image of the new version of the album appearing behind her on stage, revealing that the bonus track for this edition is titled "The Black Dog."

Swift shared the news on Instagram as well, posting an image of the same artwork that appeared during her show. She captioned the post, "'Old habits die screaming...' File Name: The Black Dog (black heart emoji) Pre-order the final new edition of THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT with exclusive bonus track 'The Black Dog' on my website now."

Check it out below!

Swift's recent performance in Singapore marked the second of six shows she'll perform in the country. She is set to perform another show on Monday night before taking a two-day break and returning to the Eras Tour stage on Thursday for three more nights.

During her performance, Swift shared that Singapore holds special meaning for her because of her mother, Andrea Swift, who spent a significant part of her childhood there.

"My mom actually spent a lot of her childhood with her mom and dad and sister growing up in Singapore," she told the crowd. "So a lot of the time when we'd come here on tour, my mom would take me and drive me past her old house, where she used to go to school. So I've been hearing about Singapore my whole life."