2024 Cinema Audio Society Awards winners list: Oppenheimer, The Bear and more

The 60th Cinema Audio Society Awards honoured Universal's Oppenheimer as the winner of its marquee Live Action Motion Picture category at its annual ceremony celebrating the best in feature film and TV sound mixing. The victory provides a significant boost to the Christopher Nolan epic, which is nominated in the Sound category at the Oscars among its leading 13 overall nominations.

In other film categories, Sony's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse won for Motion Picture – Animated, while Sam Green's 32 Sounds won for Documentary, beating out the sound mixers from the concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

The Bear won for Half Hour TV series, with its Season 2 episode "Forks," while HBO's The Last of Us won for One Hour TV series for its pilot episode.

The ceremony, hosted by Tom Papa at the Beverly Hilton, also honoured award-winning sound mixer Joe Earle with the CAS Career Achievement Award.

Here’s the full list of 2024 winners:

MOTION PICTURE – LIVE ACTION

Oppenheimer

Production Mixer – Willie D. Burton

Re-Recording Mixer – Gary A. Rizzo

Re-Recording Mixer – Kevin O’Connell

Scoring Mixer – Chris Fogel

Foley Mixer – Tavish Grade

Foley Mixer – Jack Cucci

Foley Mixer – Mikel Parraga-Wills

TELEVISION SERIES – ONE HOUR

The Last Of Us

S01 E01 When You’re Lost In The Darkness

Production Mixer – Michael Playfair CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Marc Fishman CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Kevin Roache CAS

Foley Mixer – Randy Wilson CAS

MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Original Dialogue Mixer – Brian Smith

Original Dialogue Mixer – Aaron Hasson

Original Dialogue Mixer – Howard London

Re-Recording Mixer – Michael Semanick

Re-Recording Mixer – Juan Peralta

Scoring Mixer – Sam Okell

Foley Mixer – Randy K. Singer

TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC – SERIES or SPECIALS

100 Foot Wave

S02 E05 Lost at Sea

Re-Recording Mixer – Keith Hodne

STUDENT RECOGNITION AWARD

Yushu “Doris” Shen

University of Southern California

TELEVISION SERIES – HALF HOUR

The Bear

S02 E07 Forks

Production Mixer – Scott D. Smith CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Steve “Major” Giammaria CAS

ADR Mixer – Patrick Christensen

Foley Mixer – Ryan Collison

Foley Mixer – Connor Nagy

MOTION PICTURES – DOCUMENTARY

32 Sounds

Production Mixer – Laura Cunningham

Re-Recording Mixer – Mark Mangini

Scoring Mixer – Ben Greenberg

ADR Mixer – Bobby Johanson CAS

Foley Mixer – Blake Collins CAS

NON-THEATRICAL MOTION PICTURES OR LIMITED SERIES

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story