2024 Cinema Audio Society Awards winners list: Oppenheimer, The Bear and more

WION Web Team
Los Angeles, USEdited By: Kirtika KatiraUpdated: Mar 03, 2024, 04:42 PM IST
Photograph:(Instagram)
The 60th Cinema Audio Society Awards, hosted by Tom Papa at the Beverly Hilton, honoured exceptional accomplishments in sound mixing for the films and television of the past year.

The 60th Cinema Audio Society Awards honoured Universal's Oppenheimer as the winner of its marquee Live Action Motion Picture category at its annual ceremony celebrating the best in feature film and TV sound mixing. The victory provides a significant boost to the Christopher Nolan epic, which is nominated in the Sound category at the Oscars among its leading 13 overall nominations.

In other film categories, Sony's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse won for Motion Picture – Animated, while Sam Green's 32 Sounds won for Documentary, beating out the sound mixers from the concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

The Bear won for Half Hour TV series, with its Season 2 episode "Forks," while HBO's The Last of Us won for One Hour TV series for its pilot episode.

The ceremony, hosted by Tom Papa at the Beverly Hilton, also honoured award-winning sound mixer Joe Earle with the CAS Career Achievement Award.

Here’s the full list of 2024 winners:

MOTION PICTURE – LIVE ACTION

Oppenheimer

Production Mixer – Willie D. Burton
Re-Recording Mixer – Gary A. Rizzo
Re-Recording Mixer – Kevin O’Connell
Scoring Mixer – Chris Fogel
Foley Mixer – Tavish Grade
Foley Mixer – Jack Cucci
Foley Mixer – Mikel Parraga-Wills

TELEVISION SERIES – ONE HOUR

The Last Of Us
S01 E01 When You’re Lost In The Darkness

Production Mixer – Michael Playfair CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Marc Fishman CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Kevin Roache CAS
Foley Mixer – Randy Wilson CAS

MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Original Dialogue Mixer – Brian Smith
Original Dialogue Mixer – Aaron Hasson
Original Dialogue Mixer – Howard London
Re-Recording Mixer – Michael Semanick
Re-Recording Mixer – Juan Peralta
Scoring Mixer – Sam Okell
Foley Mixer – Randy K. Singer

TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC – SERIES or SPECIALS

100 Foot Wave
S02 E05 Lost at Sea

Re-Recording Mixer – Keith Hodne

STUDENT RECOGNITION AWARD

Yushu “Doris” Shen
University of Southern California

TELEVISION SERIES – HALF HOUR

The Bear
S02 E07 Forks

Production Mixer – Scott D. Smith CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Steve “Major” Giammaria CAS
ADR Mixer – Patrick Christensen
Foley Mixer – Ryan Collison
Foley Mixer – Connor Nagy

MOTION PICTURES – DOCUMENTARY

32 Sounds

Production Mixer – Laura Cunningham
Re-Recording Mixer – Mark Mangini
Scoring Mixer – Ben Greenberg
ADR Mixer – Bobby Johanson CAS
Foley Mixer – Blake Collins CAS

NON-THEATRICAL MOTION PICTURES OR LIMITED SERIES

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Production Mixer – Richard Bullock CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Tony Solis
Scoring Mixer – Phil McGowan CAS
ADR Mixer – Brian Magrum CAS
Foley Mixer – Erika Koski CAS

