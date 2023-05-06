Taylor Swift makes surprise 'Speak Now' re-recording announcement during concert: 'I love to surprise you'

At her electrifying Nashville concert at Nissan Stadium on Friday night, Taylor Swift had a special surprise in store for her fans. The 33-year-old singer took the stage solo and shared her excitement about a planned event. Known for her love of surprises, Swift built up the anticipation, stating, "There's a different reason that I'm really excited about this part of the set tonight. Because I've been planning something for a while. You know how I love to plan things, and how I love to surprise you with the things I plan. It's my love language with you — I plot, I scheme, I plan and I get to tell you about it. If you would direct your attention to the back big screen..." It fills me with such pride and joy to announce that my version of Speak Now will be out July 7 (just in time for July 9th, iykyk 😆) I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their… pic.twitter.com/oa0Vs5kszr — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 6, 2023 ×

She then unveiled the new cover of her re-recorded album, Speak Now (Taylor's Version), set to be released on July 7, 2023. As the crowd erupted with excitement, Swift launched into one of the album's beloved hits, "Sparks Fly." With this announcement, Taylor Swift continues her journey of reclaiming ownership of her music by re-recording her past albums. The release of Speak Now (Taylor's Version) promises to captivate fans with her renewed artistic vision and dedication to preserving her musical legacy.

After the show and the announcement, she took to social media to say, "It fills me with such pride and joy to announce that my version of Speak Now will be out July 7 (just in time for July 9th, iykyk 😆) I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE