Taylor Swift is on a roll, releases new album 'Evermore', song 'Willow'

Taylor Swift is back with another album. Her eighth studio album Folklore made quite a buzz and now she is back with her ninth album titled ‘Evermore’ along with a new single ‘Willow’.

While making the announcement about her ninth album, Taylor Swift said "to put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs. Making the announcement on Instagram, she said, "To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in.”

Just like for her eighth album ‘Folklore’, Taylor Swift’s ninth album ‘Evermore’ will have producer and The National guitarist Aaron Dessner and Bon Iver, who co-wrote and sings on one of the tracks.

Taylor Swift's frequent collaborator producer/songwriter/singer Jack Antonoff, also joined forces with the singer once again for the new album. Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn also returns as songwriter on some of the album's songs.

With ‘Evermore’, Taylor Swift marks her first as a back-to-back album that complements each other.

Meanwhile for ‘Willow’, in the music video, Taylor Swift is seen kicking off from where her other song ‘Cardigan’ left off.

Watch the music video here:

Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ became the first album to sell a million copies in the US in 2020. Swift also received Grammy nominations for album of the year and pop vocal album. The singer also secured song of the year and best pop solo performance nods for ‘Cardigan’.