Takeoff murder: Police arrest man in relation to fatal shooting of Migos rapper

A 33-year-old man called Patrick Xavier Clark has been arrested in the murder case of rapper Takeoff. Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, Takeoff was shot dead in Houston, Texas on November 1 outside a bowling alley. Takeoff was shot thrice in the torso and head at 810 Billiards & Bowling. Two others also suffered injuries in the shooting, but they were not life-threatening.

Takeoff was a member of the Grammy-nominated hip-hop trio Migos. At 28, he was the younger member of Migos. Quavo and Offset made up the rest of the trio. Migos had delivered several chartbusters in the past decade. 'Bad and boujee', 'Versace', 'Walk It Talk It' and 'Give No Fxk' are some of their biggest hits.

At a press conference Police Sergeant Michael Burrow told the media that the incident followed a dispute over a dice game. But Takeoff, he said, was just a bystander and was not involved.

Takeoff's label had paid the late rapper an emotional tribute by saying, "It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we mourn the loss of our beloved brother Kirsnick Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff. Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated. Please respect his family and friends as we all continue to process this monumental loss."

On November 5, Takeoff's friends and family held a memorial service for the rapper, and a monument was established at the site of his death. On November 10, a more private ceremony was held. Called "Celebration of Life" it was attended by Cardi B, Offset, Quavo, Drake, Justin Bieber, Yolanda Adams, and Chloe Bailey, who also gave performances.