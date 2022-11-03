Offset pays subtle tribute to his cousin and Migos bandmate Takeoff

Migos rapper Takeoff's tragic death has sent shockwaves around the world. The rapper, who was shot dead on November 1 in Houston, Texas, has left a huge legacy behind him that will always be cherished by his fans and followers around the world.



A few days after the fatal shooting, Takeoff's cousin and his Migos groupmate Offset paid a subtle tribute to the departed soul. While he hasn't addressed the matter publicly yet, recently some fans noticed that he had changed the profile picture of his Instagram handle.

As a tribute to the late star, Offsett has uploaded a smiling photo of Takeoff. In the picture, Offset also added a white heart emoji.

Takeoff, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, formed the group Migos in 2008 with his cousins Offset and uncle Quavo. Over the years, the group has given us several chartbusters like 'Versace,' 'Bad and Boujee,' and others.

Offset's wife Cardi B also paid tribute to the late rapper earlier this week. The 'WAP' singer simply retweeted a throwback interview video of the Migos.

The Grammy nominee was shot dead on November 1 outside a bowling alley called 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston early in the morning around 2:30 a.m. earlier this week. He was with his uncle and fellow Migos rapper Quavo when an altercation broke out. After a long verbal argument, a gunshot was fired that took the rapper's life.



The rapper was pronounced dead at the scene.



Tributes have been pouring in from all corners ever since the news of his death was confirmed. Canadian singer Drake, who had priviously worked with the late rapper, paid tribute to the singer.



"Takeoff is an incredible man and a beautiful person all around," he wrote on his Instagram handle.