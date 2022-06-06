Sidhu Moose Wala to Tupac Shakur: Hip hop stars & rappers who were shot dead

Over the years, rap and hip-hop songs become the medium through which many artists led their deep feelings. The beats and music may have been peppy, but the lyrics gave out serious messages about their struggle and triumphs. The latest tragic death of Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala has brought limelight to the rapper, who was also tragically shot to death. Moosawala, the singer turned politician, was known for promoting gun culture, and violence & made controversial religious comments through his songs.

Looking at the Moosawala's death, here we have curated a list of rappers who were fatally shot in the daylight.