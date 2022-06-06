Sidhu Moose Wala to Tupac Shakur: Hip hop stars & rappers who were shot dead

Updated: Jun 06, 2022, 06:56 PM(IST)

Over the years, rap and hip-hop songs become the medium through which many artists led their deep feelings. The beats and music may have been peppy, but the lyrics gave out serious messages about their struggle and triumphs. The latest tragic death of Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala has brought limelight to the rapper, who was also tragically shot to death. Moosawala, the singer turned politician,  was known for promoting gun culture, and violence & made controversial religious comments through his songs. 

Looking at the Moosawala's death, here we have curated a list of rappers who were fatally shot in the daylight.

 

View in App

Sidhu Moose Wala

Punjabi rapper and singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Mansa district, Punjab on May 29. The incident has sent shock waves across the country and his fans are mourning his untimely demise. 

(Photograph:Instagram)

Tupac Shakur

In the year 1996, rapper Tupac Shakur was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas, USA. when he was just 25 years old.  Known as the ‘Greatest Artist' of rapping history, his songs were about racism & violence faced by black people in America and told his racism stories through his rapping.  

 

(Photograph:Twitter)

The Notorious B.I.G

Notorious B.I.G was gunned down in the early hours on March 9, 1997. The hip hop artist was shot four times in a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles, California. He started rapping as a teenager and became known at a very young age

Known for his dark and grim lyrics mostly about his life, he was considered one of the most influential rappers of all time.

(Photograph:Twitter)

XXXTentacion

US-based rapper XXXTentacion was shot dead when he was just 20. He becomes a controversial figure in his short career mainly due to his legal troubles. However, he also gained the attention of a young fan base with his music. 

He was shot dead in the year 2018 and attackers stole his Louis Vuitton bag containing $50,000 in cash

(Photograph:Twitter)

Rapper Trouble

Atlanta based rapper Mariel Semonte Orr better known as Trouble was shot dead in his hometown. He was 34. 

He was shot outside an apartment building in the early hours of Sunday morning. As per reports, police found the rapper lying outside a building from where he was taken to the hospital, where he died. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Nipsey Hussle

Nipsey Hussle

(Photograph:Twitter)

Read in App