Migos Rapper Takeoff died from gunshot wounds in head and torso, autopsy report reveals

Migos rapper Takeoff died from gunshot wounds.An autopsy by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences in Houston revealed the cause of death . On Wednesday, the medical examiner’s office ruled the death of the rapper as a homicide.



The rapper, who was 28 years old, was shot dead on November 1 in Houston, Texas. Takeoff died of "penetrating gunshot wounds of the head and torso into the arm," as per the records.

The Migos rapper Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot dead outside a bowling alley called 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston early in the morning around 2:30 am earlier this week. He was with his uncle and fellow Migos rapper Quavo when an altercation broke out. After a long verbal argument, a gunshot was fired that took the rapper's life.



An investigation is underway, and police are doing everything possible to track down the person who shot the rapper on Tuesday night. No arrests have been made so far.



Meanwhile, a video from the night has gone viral, showing the man carrying a gun just a few minutes before the fatal shooting. The video shows a black man aiming at his gun just before he opened fire which injured several at the location.



The bullet, unfortunately, hit Takeoff on the head, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Sgt. Michael Arrington, the lead investigator on the case, at the presser urged the public to send police video, texts or any proof that can help find the killer.

“We want to find justice for this family,” he added. “They’re going through a lot right now … Help us to apprehend and get charges and arrest the person responsible for the death of Takeoff,” via Page Six.