Migos rapper Takeoff, 28, shot dead in Houston; shocked fans pay condolences

In an unfortunate turn of events, Migos rapper Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot dead early in the morning on Tuesday in Houston, Texas. After confirming from several law enforcement sources and multiple eyewitnesses, a publication reported that the famed rapper was killed at a bowling alley called 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston around 2:30 am.

If reports are anything to go by, the youngest member of Migos, Takeoff, was visiting the bowling alley with Quavo. There he got into an altercation with someone and in retaliation, the unidentified man opened fire at him, injuring several at the location. The bullet, unfortunately, hit Takeoff on or near his head and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

In a footage obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, Quavo can be seen at the crime scene in an orange shirt. According to reports, the onlookers tried to move Takeoff at first, but then they placed him back on the ground and Quavo yelled for help.

Police also told TMZ that two others were shot during the incident and were taken to the hospital in private vehicles. Quavo, however, escaped the incident unharmed. Shocked fans took to a micro-blogging site to pay condolences to Takeoff's family and close friends. One user wrote, "Please don't let this be true. Praying it's not true. (sic)" Another tweeted, "#riptakeoff my condolences to his family and friends this last quarter is a difficult one. (sic)" Meanwhile, one fan wrote, "Waking up to takeoff being dead is not how I was tryna start my morning. Lord! may he rest in peace. (sic)"