Migos rapper Takeoff, 28, shot dead in Houston; shocked fans pay condolences

Migos rapper Takeoff shot in Houston Photograph:( Instagram )
Migos rapper Takeoff is no more! The 28-year-old was shot dead on Tuesday in a bowling alley in Houston, Texas.
In an unfortunate turn of events, Migos rapper Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot dead early in the morning on Tuesday in Houston, Texas. After confirming from several law enforcement sources and multiple eyewitnesses, a publication reported that the famed rapper was killed at a bowling alley called 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston around 2:30 am.
If reports are anything to go by, the youngest member of Migos, Takeoff, was visiting the bowling alley with Quavo. There he got into an altercation with someone and in retaliation, the unidentified man opened fire at him, injuring several at the location. The bullet, unfortunately, hit Takeoff on or near his head and he was pronounced dead on the scene.
In a footage obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, Quavo can be seen at the crime scene in an orange shirt. According to reports, the onlookers tried to move Takeoff at first, but then they placed him back on the ground and Quavo yelled for help.
Police also told TMZ that two others were shot during the incident and were taken to the hospital in private vehicles. Quavo, however, escaped the incident unharmed.
Shocked fans took to a micro-blogging site to pay condolences to Takeoff's family and close friends. One user wrote, "Please don’t let this be true. Praying it’s not true. (sic)" Another tweeted, "#riptakeoff my condolences to his family and friends this last quarter is a difficult one. (sic)" Meanwhile, one fan wrote, "Waking up to takeoff being dead is not how I was tryna start my morning. Lord! may he rest in peace. (sic)"
Also read: Elon Musk wears 'satanic' costume worth $7,500 at Heidi Klum's Halloween party. See photos
Just a few hours before the horrific incident, Takeoff shared a selfie from the bowling alley on social media. In the snap, he was seen dressed in a white t-shirt and black track pants. In a viral video which is circulating on social media, he is seen lying on the floor dead in the same clothes. Fans of the rapper have been requesting netizens to not share the harrowing video online out of respect for his family and close ones.
Prior to the death of Takeoff, the American hip-hop group Migos consisted of three rappers, who were known by their stage names Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff. The Grammy-nominated trio had delivered several chartbusters in the past decade. 'Bad and boujee', 'Versace', 'Walk It Talk It' and 'Give No Fxk' are some of their biggest hits.