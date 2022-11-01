Elon Musk wears 'satanic' costume worth $7,500 at Heidi Klum's Halloween party. See photos

Elon Musk must be a busy man these days. The billionaire acquired Twitter on October 27. He changed his bio to 'Chief Twit' and tweeted "the bird is freed." He also engaged in a bit of humour as he brought a literal sink to the Twitter headquarters San Francisco, California as shown in a video he shared and wrote in the caption, "Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!" (not everybody was amused, and some dismissed it as a dad joke). But amid all this, Musk found time to celebrate Halloween and attended German-American businesswoman Heide Klum's party. For his costume, he chose 'Devil's Champion', the red Samurai armour costume from the TV series in the 1970s.

Musk tweeted two images whilst in the costume. In one, he can be seen with his mother and in the second image, he is alone. He wrote in the caption of the first photo, "Halloween with my Mom." The costume reportedly costs a hefty $7,500.

Meanwhile, Musk has once again changed his Twitter bio. Now, it reads, "Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator." In the display picture, there appears to be a stock image of a child holding a retro-style telephone to his ear. He is referring to the great number of tweets and messages from fans asking him to fix their issues with the microblogging site

There were diverse reactions. One wondered, "What’s up with satanic symbolism bro?" One other wondered whether Elon was trying to be Tony Stark. Musk's fans often like to compare him to Robert Downey Jr's Marvel superhero as both are crazy rich and have an affinity towards high-end technology. Musk must find the analogy flattering.

Musk's Twitter takeover has not pleased everyone. Many, including celebrities, have announced doom and gloom, saying, among other things, that under Musk there will be more hate speech, particularly from the right, and less accountability. It does not help that Donald Trump has hailed Musk's Twitter takeover. Some have deactivated their accounts and quit the platform or are threatening to quit.

British-American actor Alex Winter, for instance, known for the 'Bill & Ted' franchise has quit as the account is not accessible. He had earlier shared a meme that depicted Donald Trump, Kanye West, and Musk as Three Musketeers.

