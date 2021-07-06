Taapsee Pannu signs Telugu film 'Mishan Impossible'

Taapsee Pannu has her hands full these days as the actress recently signed for a new Telugu film in addition to the several Hindi films she has in the pipeline and is currently busy with.

Taapsee Pannu made her entry into the acting world with Telugu cinema. Her first film was ‘Jhummandi Naadam’ and is sort of back-to-the-roots with ‘Mishan Impossible’. Directed by Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya fame director Swaroop RSJ, the film will be set in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh and will revolve around bounty hunters.

According to several reports, the shooting of the film ‘Mishan Impossible’ will begin soon.

Set in a remote village near Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, the film’s music will be composed by Mark K Robin.

Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu was recently seen in Netflix’s ‘Haseen Dillruba’. Read its review here

Also read: Taapsee Pannu approaches Robert Downey Jr on social media, gets the cold shoulder