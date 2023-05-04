Sushant Singh Rajput's MS Dhoni: The Untold Story to re-release in cinemas on this date

A special chance for fans to salute the cricketing legend one more time!

India's most successful cricket captain and sports legend MS Dhoni is an inspiration to many, and for his fans here is some fantastic news - the big-ticket blockbuster M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story which bowled over audiences in 2016, is all set to re-release in Indian theatres on 12th May across theatres in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu!

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the film starred late actor Sushant Singh Rajput as MS Dhoni. Sushant's performance was loved by the audience and critics alike. Released on September 30, 2016, the movie was a blockbuster hit and became the fifth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2016 with ₹215.48 crore (US$27 million).

The official announcement was made on Twitter. Star Studios tweeted, "Jab Mahi phir pitch pe aayega, pura India sirf "Dhoni! Dhoni! Dhoni!" chilaayega. M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story Re-Releasing in cinemas on 12th May (sic)."

''MS Dhoni: The Untold Story has not only been an incredibly special film for Star Studios, but also for Indians all over the world, showcasing the inspiring journey of our most successful cricket captain. The re-release aims to give his fans across the country another chance to relive cricket's most magical moments on the big screen,'' said Bikram Duggal, Head - Studios, Disney Star.