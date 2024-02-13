Super Bowl LVIII smashes all viewership records; all thanks to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's love story
Story highlights
Over 120 million fans tuned in to watch Super Bowl LVIII, making it the most-watched Super Bowl ever. Can we call it the Taylor Swift effect?
Super Bowl LVIII made history as the most-watched Super Bowl ever, with a staggering 123.4 million fans tuning in for the exhilarating clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, or perhaps to catch a glimpse of global pop sensation Taylor Swift cheering on her beau Travis Kelce.
CBS and the National Football League proudly announced the unprecedented viewership, surpassing last year's record of 115.1 million for the Chiefs vs. Eagles game. The latest edition was not just a victory; it was a landslide, with 120 million viewers on television and an additional audience on various platforms, totalling over 200 million who witnessed at least part of the game.
The Super Bowl is renowned as the pinnacle of American television events, and the presence of Taylor Swift only intensified its allure. The pop icon's global stardom undoubtedly contributed to the historic ratings, creating a perfect storm for television viewership.
Super Bowl LVIII featured not only football legends like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Christian McCaffrey but also a spectacular halftime show headlined by Usher. The combined star power on the field and the stage proved to be a winning formula for the record-breaking ratings.
Also read: Alicia Keys' Super Bowl song tweaked on YouTube after her voice cracks in live performance
Taylor Swift's impact on the NFL extends beyond the viewership numbers. Commissioner Roger Goodell acknowledged her significant influence in the days leading up to the game, revealing that Swift has reportedly generated over $330 million in free coverage for both the Chiefs and the league. This remarkable boost has translated into an expanded Chiefs fanbase, elevated popularity for players like Kelce, and now even the coveted title of the most-watched Super Bowl in history.