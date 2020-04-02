Suniel Shetty excited for 'Hera Pheri 3', says 'it's definitely happening'

Who doesn’t love Priyadarshan’s ‘Hera Pheri’ and its sequel that starred Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh rawal in rib-tickling comedy?

There will now be a sequel to the films as ‘Hera Pheri 3’ gets confirmed.

Taking to his Instagram account, Suniel Shetty announced that ‘Hera Pheri 3’ is “definitely happening” as the original film clocked 20 yyears today. He captioned it: “20 years and the love keeps pouring in... memories that will last a lifetime! #pareshji #herapheri @akshaykumar”

Check out his post here:

Suniel Shetty confirmed the news to a publication earlier, Of course! Absolutely! Because Babu Bhai, Shyam, Raju can have a problem any time of their life whatever age it may be. The thing is I think we understand cinema more, probably better than actors even today and also, we are very good friends you know. We have a lot of respect for each other and so I think it works like magic and I am looking forward to it. It will happen and whenever it does, but I know it will happen,”

Currently, all stars in the country and in rest of the world are in quarantine as coronavirus outbreak has spread panic everywhere.

