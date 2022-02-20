Stephen Amell takes a dig at John Cena over ‘Peacemaker’ Green Arrow joke

Actor Stephen Amell is firing back at John Cena's joke about his famous character Green Arrow.



On the season one finale of Peacemaker which premiered earlier this week on HBO Max, Cens's character Peacemaker quips that Green Arrow “goes to Brony conventions dressed as the back half of Twilight Sparkle with a four-inch-wide butthole drilled in the costume.” John Economos played by Steve Agee, agrees with Peacemaker saying, “I actually heard that’s true about Green Arrow.”

Later, a Twitter user shared the screengrabs of Peacemaker jokes and tagged Amell to ask what are his thoughts on the matter.



The actor, who currently plays a wrestler on the Starz series Heels, replied on Friday, “Haven’t seen it. Too busy showing Cena what professional wrestling should actually look like on tv.”

With his reply, Stephen took a dig at Cena, who was a WWE star before he got into acting. As of right now, Cena has not responded to Stephen Amell‘s dig.

Green Arrow isn’t the only superhero that Cena's character Peacemaker has targeted. During the show’s first season, he’s also called the Flash “an unbearable d-bag,” has said that Superman “has a poop fetish,” and has repeatedly stated that Aquaman has sexual relationships with fish.

Earlier this year, series creator James Gunn said in an interview that Peacemaker is “envious” of other superheroes.



“He wants to be in that holy trinity of Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman. He is not. He wants to be a member of the Justice League, and they would never let him into the Justice League. He wishes that people loved him as much as they love Aquaman, but they don’t,” Gunn stated.



Meanwhile, Peacemaker has been renewed for the second season.